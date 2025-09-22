TLDR PancakeSwap now offers instant cross-chain token swaps to Solana, enabling seamless transactions across seven blockchain networks. The integration with Relay Protocol powers quick, secure, and low-cost cross-chain swaps between multiple blockchains. Solana’s addition enhances PancakeSwap’s platform, eliminating the need for separate dApps and reducing delays and security risks. The new feature allows users to [...] The post Solana Joins PancakeSwap for Seamless Cross-Chain Token Swaps appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR PancakeSwap now offers instant cross-chain token swaps to Solana, enabling seamless transactions across seven blockchain networks. The integration with Relay Protocol powers quick, secure, and low-cost cross-chain swaps between multiple blockchains. Solana’s addition enhances PancakeSwap’s platform, eliminating the need for separate dApps and reducing delays and security risks. The new feature allows users to [...] The post Solana Joins PancakeSwap for Seamless Cross-Chain Token Swaps appeared first on CoinCentral.

Solana Joins PancakeSwap for Seamless Cross-Chain Token Swaps

By: Coincentral
2025/09/22 20:11
TLDR

  • PancakeSwap now offers instant cross-chain token swaps to Solana, enabling seamless transactions across seven blockchain networks.
  • The integration with Relay Protocol powers quick, secure, and low-cost cross-chain swaps between multiple blockchains.
  • Solana’s addition enhances PancakeSwap’s platform, eliminating the need for separate dApps and reducing delays and security risks.
  • The new feature allows users to easily swap assets across Solana, Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, and more in a single transaction.
  • With over 55 million transactions, Relay Protocol ensures fast execution and boosts PancakeSwap’s reliability for decentralized finance.

PancakeSwap has launched its much-awaited cross-chain token swap feature, enabling seamless transactions to Solana. The feature, introduced on September 22, 2025, integrates Solana into a total of seven major blockchain networks. Users can now perform instant cross-chain swaps between BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Base, Ethereum, ZKsync, Linea, and Solana.

Relay Protocol Powers the Cross-Chain Transactions

PancakeSwap’s integration with Relay Protocol is the backbone of this update. Relay Protocol enables users to swap assets across multiple chains in just a few seconds. “This partnership accelerates the transition between ecosystems and significantly improves user experience,” said a representative from PancakeSwap.

The integration uses a decentralized network of relayers to execute swaps. By competing for swap completion, the relayers ensure faster and cheaper transactions. This removes the need for traditional bridges, which are often prone to security risks and delays.

PancakeSwap Expands with Solana Integration

The addition of Solana to PancakeSwap expands the platform’s reach, making it even more versatile. Users can now seamlessly swap tokens between Solana and other supported chains without navigating separate dApps. This reduces costs and delays, offering a smoother trading experience.

PancakeSwap aims to provide a unified platform where users can access various blockchain ecosystems.

The addition of this feature marks a key step in enhancing decentralized finance (DeFi) interactions.

With Solana’s support, PancakeSwap continues to solidify its role in cross-chain trading. Users can now trade across seven networks, bringing an end to multiple platform dependencies. The platform’s goal remains to simplify the decentralized trading process and enhance security for users.

