Solana Latest News: Why Experienced Crypto Investors Are Going All In With Trending Altcoin Remittix

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/10 22:01
Altcoin
Remittix

The post Solana Latest News: Why Experienced Crypto Investors Are Going All In With Trending Altcoin Remittix appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The latest Solana news indicates a series of factors that suggest the coin’s poised for a breakout. This rally is projected to help the Solana price recover from the months-long dip that saw its price drop below $200.

Even with the current sentiment toward Solana lately, experts are still tipping the Remittix token for better price performance this year. The projection for the Remittix price suggests it could rise to 40x this year as accumulation continues.

Here is a breakdown of the outlook on the Solana and Remittix price this year and why experts suggest adding Remittix to high-priority buying.

Remittix

Solana Finds Support At $210 But Eyes Breakout To $300

Remittix

The recent resurgence in support for the Solana coin is pushing it towards the $250 resistance as accumulation gains new momentum. However, with this rise in buying, experts are predicting the Solana price will reach a high of around $300 by the end of this year. This means the Solana price needs to break the $252 support, which currently appears to be a far-fetched zone.

The price action of the Solana price in the last few weeks is showing an accumulation that has seen it break the $198 resistance. However, this is a big deal for the single reason that Solana has traded under the zone for multiple weeks, turning this into a strong resistance. But, now that the price has broken beyond this zone and trading on another week above the $210 support, experts eye a $300 breakout.

Remittix Gain Market Support After $0.1 Breakout

This rising support is now tipping the Remittix token for a high ground, as experts suggest it could continue growing in the coming weeks.

With a market cap now already above $24.8 million, the sentiment around the Remittix token is now getting to the level of other top tokens. This is based on current analysis showing the Remittix token’s readiness for a significant market entrance.

Traders’ accumulation and market sentiment suggest Remittix could outperform Solana in growth this year, following these reasons:

  • Sentiment as a new utility token in the crypto payment sector
  • Nearing market entrance with growing positive reaction to the token over the last few months
  • An official wallet launch, making accumulation and trading easier and faster for retail traders and whales

With the price still at 0.1050, experts say Remittix could be the token not to miss this season as market bulls could see it surging past 100x soon.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix 

$250,000 Giveaway:https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

PANews reported on September 10 that according to CoinDesk, on Wednesday, Michigan-based mortgage lender LitFinancial launched its US dollar stablecoin, litUSD, on the Ethereum blockchain. The company said it plans to use the token to reduce financing costs, optimize fund management operations, and explore on-chain settlement of mortgage payments. The stablecoin, called litUSD, is deployed on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and is backed by cash and cash equivalents in reserves at a 1:1 ratio. Brale is responsible for the issuance and redemption management of the token, while consulting firm Stably provides token economics support and promotes its integration with DeFi. Consumers can mint and redeem litUSD through Brale's certified corporate account via bank transfers or Circle's USDC stablecoin.
H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to official news, the Swedish company H100 Group increased its holdings of 21 BTC at an average price of 1,072,834 Swedish kronor, and its current total holdings reached 1,025 BTC.
