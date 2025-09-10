Solana Meme Coins Bonk, Pengu & WIF Could Soon Be Overtaken By Trending Cryptos Today Like Layer Brett

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/10 22:40
solana5 main lbr

The Solana meme coins scene is crowded, chaotic, and constantly shifting. Bonk, Pudgy Penguins, and DogWifHat each had their moment, but momentum is fading. Meanwhile, a new contender is gaining ground—Layer Brett, the meme token with real tech and presale firepower.

Bonk (BONK): The Solana meme coin that burned bright, then faded

Bonk was supposed to be the one. It launched with fanfare, airdrops, and a narrative that brought Solana meme coins roaring back to life after a grim 2022. For a while, it worked—Bonk led the pack, injecting meme-fuelled adrenaline into a chain that badly needed it.

But the buzz didn’t last. Trading volumes have thinned out, and newer tokens have begun nipping at Bonk’s heels. The project hasn’t evolved much since launch; there’s no major utility play, no killer app, and no serious roadmap. In the hyperactive world of Solana meme coins, standing still is a death sentence.

Bonk still has name recognition and a loyal base, but it feels more like a relic of last season’s hype than a coin that’s ready for another breakout. If the next meme bull run happens, Bonk might tag along—but it’s hard to see it leading the charge again.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU): Big brand, small splash on Solana meme coin charts

Pudgy Penguins have become a Web3 brand darling. From plush toy licensing to viral IP potential, they’ve done more than most NFT projects to break into the mainstream. But the Solana-based meme coin spin-off—Pengu—hasn’t quite lived up to the parent brand’s hype.

As part of the broader Solana meme coins ecosystem, Pengu is trying to piggyback off the Pudgy Penguins name while carving out its own identity. So far, it hasn’t landed. Volume is thin, momentum is flat, and most traders still associate the project with Ethereum, not Solana. It’s cute, but not sticky.

The problem isn’t the meme—it’s the medium. Building a token just because the NFT was popular doesn’t guarantee success, especially when Solana meme coins move fast and unforgivingly. Right now, Pengu feels like a collectible without a cause.

DogWifHat (WIF): The Solana meme coin that forgot to evolve

DogWifHat nailed the meme briefly. It exploded in late 2023 thanks to its viral appeal, simple concept, and community-driven hype. At one point, it was the face of Solana meme coins, with everyone from TikTok traders to Twitter whales piling in.

But memes only take you so far. Since its breakout moment, DogWifHat hasn’t delivered anything beyond the joke. There’s no roadmap, no meaningful utility, and little indication that the project is building toward something bigger.

It still trends when markets pump, and it’s undeniably fun—but with new coins entering the meme arena every week, DogWifHat feels frozen in time. Without a pivot or surprise twist, its shelf life may be shorter than its community hopes.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): The Solana meme coin killer with actual tech

While Solana meme coins like Bonk and DogWifHat ride waves of hype, Layer Brett is doing something rare—it’s delivering. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2, Layer Brett blends meme energy with real blockchain performance: lightning-fast transactions, low fees, and a staking dApp already paying out over 790% APY.

There’s a presale still running, and the price sits around half a cent, $0.0055. North of $3 million has been invested in a matter of weeks. That’s why traders are circling—Layer Brett offers meme-level upside with infrastructure to back it up.

You can stake, trade, and even earn NFTs through gamified incentives. It’s not just funny—it’s functional. And in a sea of tokens chasing attention, Layer Brett is giving users a reason to stay.

Conclusion

Bonk had the hype. Pudgy Penguins had the brand. DogWifHat had the meme. But none have the infrastructure or staying power of Layer Brett. Built for speed and scale, it’s more than just another Solana meme coin—it’s a serious challenger with serious upside.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
