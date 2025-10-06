Solana meme coins brief History in 5 minutes: Be informed.

Press enter or click to view image in full size

image created with the help of AI.

Well well well….I’ve been thinking for some weeks now if I should write this article and with the simple motive of: “if I right this maybe someone will read it and make generational wealth for themself”

Well, that’s a long shot if we were fully transparent here, but for people who start grinding in the space it’s a real possibility.

To make it more clear and easier to navigate here’s how this short explication will go:

1. We clarify what kind of coins we talking about

2. Some numbers to understand the magnitude of this space

3. How people can get into it

4. Some tools that’ve found that may help people in the space.

Let’s start cooking!

1. What are Solana meme coins and why are they called this?

So first things first — meme coins. You’ve probably heard of Dogecoin or Shiba Inu, right? They’re the OGs. Meme coins are basically cryptocurrencies inspired by internet culture, jokes, or viral memes. They usually start as fun, community-driven experiments — but sometimes, they explode into multi-million (or even billion) dollar projects.