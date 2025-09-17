Solana Meme Coins Trading Volume Slumps As Pengu & Fartcoin Could Be Overtaken By This Robot Meme In 2025

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/17 18:30
Solana meme coins are under pressure as trading volumes dip and investor focus shifts toward newer, more utility-driven tokens. While coins like Pengu and Fartcoin had viral moments, their momentum has slowed in recent weeks. At the same time, Layer Brett (LBRETT), a meme coin built on Ethereum Layer 2, is emerging as a standout contender thanks to massive presale buzz and real staking rewards.

Solana (SOL): Ecosystem growth but meme coin slowdown

Solana remains one of the fastest-growing Layer 1 blockchains in the industry. Its ecosystem continues to expand with new DeFi, NFT, and gaming applications. SOL is currently trading around $$237, showing a strong recovery from previous lows. However, despite Solana’s impressive performance overall, its meme coin segment is cooling off.

The hype around Solana meme tokens surged earlier this year, but trading volumes are now tapering. While SOL as a base layer remains attractive, many meme coin investors are rotating to newer opportunities with higher upside.

Pengu: Community favorite struggles to maintain momentum

Pengu launched with a wave of enthusiasm, capturing attention for its cute branding and ties to Solana. But as of now, activity has slowed. While the community still shows some support, activity across social platforms has slowed. Trading volume has also cooled off, signaling that many traders may be waiting for new updates or roadmap progress.

Many early buyers were hoping for PEPE-like returns, but with limited innovation or staking utility, Pengu seems to be losing ground. Without fresh catalysts or ecosystem partnerships, analysts say Pengu may continue to face challenges unless the team reinvigorates interest.

Fartcoin: From viral laughs to quiet charts

Fartcoin quickly made headlines for its absurd branding and meme-driven energy. It captured early attention during its launch, especially on X (formerly Twitter), but sustaining long-term traction has proven difficult.

The project lacks serious development milestones or utility features, and that’s becoming a problem as the market matures. While Fartcoin still has meme value, it’s being overshadowed by newer coins that offer more than just a funny name.

Layer Brett: The robot-themed meme coin with real upside

While Pengu and Fartcoin fade into the background, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is rapidly becoming the new meme coin to watch. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, LBRETT offers low gas fees, fast transactions, and smart contract support, all features rarely found in early-stage meme coins.

Priced at $0.0058 during its ongoing presale, the project has already raised over $3.7 million. But it’s not just about the funding. Layer Brett’s staking system offers over 700% APY, giving early backers strong incentives to hold and engage. Staking is available through MetaMask or Trust Wallet, with no KYC required.

The roadmap includes gamified staking, NFT features, multichain support, and a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens. A $1 million community giveaway is also active, helping the project gain massive attention across Telegram and X.

Crypto analysts say Layer Brett could outperform Solana meme coins by a wide margin, with projections of 25x to 50x returns if momentum continues into 2025.

Final thought: Solana meme coins lose steam as Layer Brett breaks out

Solana meme coins had their moment earlier this year, but trading volumes are now trending down. Pengu and Fartcoin both face challenges with utility and engagement, while Layer Brett offers a fresh opportunity with a working product, staking, and a growing community.

For investors looking for the next viral meme coin with real fundamentals, Layer Brett looks better positioned than its Solana-based competitors heading into the next cycle.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
