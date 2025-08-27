Solana, Not Ethereum, Seen as Future of Stablecoins

By: Coindoo
2025/08/27 20:30
In his view, the blockchain’s capacity makes it far better suited for powering large-scale payments than Ethereum.

“Solana is simply faster,” King argued, adding that it was a mistake to assume Ethereum would remain the primary foundation for stablecoins. He went as far as to predict that Solana could become the central story of stablecoin adoption moving forward.

Solana’s Growing Role

Now ranked among the five largest crypto assets, Solana is increasingly seen as a serious rival to Ethereum, with some market watchers even suggesting it could eventually overtake it.

While that opinion remains controversial, Solana’s strengths in throughput and transaction efficiency have made it a preferred choice for tokenization and payment-focused projects.

Ethereum Fights Back With Layer-2s

Ethereum continues to dominate in developer activity, but its high costs and slower processing speeds remain a challenge. To offset those weaknesses, a wave of layer-2 solutions has emerged, promising lower fees and faster confirmations while still relying on Ethereum’s base layer for security.

Whether Solana’s high-performance design can outpace Ethereum’s vast ecosystem remains an open question, but King’s comments highlight a growing debate in crypto: will the future of stablecoins be built on speed, or on security and decentralization?

