Solana Outperforms Other Altcoins On ‘Alpenglow’ Upgrade Push

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 14:19
Despite the broader crypto market consolidation, Solana (SOL) price is up 3% today, moving to $211, as its new consensus protocol ‘Alpenglow’, enters the community voting phase. The daily trading volumes for SOL surged by 43% as bulls eye to break out past $212 resistance, with retail sentiment at an 11-week high. SOL also extends its weekly gains into double-digit outperforming most of top altcoins.

Solana’s Alpenglow Proposal Enters Community Vote

Alpenglow, Solana’s latest consensus upgrade proposal – SIMD 0326 – has entered the community voting phase. This proposal is scheduled across Epochs 840 to 842, with each epoch lasting approximately two days. The proposal aims to reduce block finality time from the current 12.8 seconds to around 150 milliseconds. The development sent the SOL price soaring above $200 once again.

Developed by Anza, a Solana Labs spinoff, Alpenglow proposes replacing Proof of History, a “pre-recorded clock” mechanism, along with Tower BFT, the current consensus voting system.

To pass, the upgrade requires a two-thirds majority of “yes” votes. As of Epoch 840, voter turnout stands at 9.87%, with 9.76% in favor, as per the official Alpenglow consensus details. Upon approval, Alpenglow will majorly boost Solana’s speed by offering a competitive edge for high-frequency decentralized applications, institutional adoption, and DeFi use cases.

Bhushan Akolkar

Bhushan is a seasoned crypto writer with over eight years of experience spanning more than 10,000 contributions across multiple platforms like CoinGape, CoinSpeaker, Bitcoinist, Crypto News Flash, and others. Being a Fintech enthusiast, he loves reporting across Crypto, Blockchain, DeFi, Global Macros with a keen understanding in financial markets.   He is committed to continuous learning and stays motivated by sharing the knowledge he acquires. In his free time, Bhushan enjoys reading thriller fiction novels and occasionally explores his culinary skills.

Bhushan has a bachelors degree in electronics engineering, however, his interest in finance and economics drives him to crypto and blockchain.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

