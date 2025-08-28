Solana Outperforms Other Altcoins On ‘Alpenglow’ Upgrade Push

Despite the broader crypto market consolidation, Solana (SOL) price is up 3% today, moving to $211, as its new consensus protocol ‘Alpenglow’, enters the community voting phase. The daily trading volumes for SOL surged by 43% as bulls eye to break out past $212 resistance, with retail sentiment at an 11-week high. SOL also extends its weekly gains into double-digit outperforming most of top altcoins.

Solana’s Alpenglow Proposal Enters Community Vote

Alpenglow, Solana’s latest consensus upgrade proposal – SIMD 0326 – has entered the community voting phase. This proposal is scheduled across Epochs 840 to 842, with each epoch lasting approximately two days. The proposal aims to reduce block finality time from the current 12.8 seconds to around 150 milliseconds. The development sent the SOL price soaring above $200 once again.

Developed by Anza, a Solana Labs spinoff, Alpenglow proposes replacing Proof of History, a “pre-recorded clock” mechanism, along with Tower BFT, the current consensus voting system.

To pass, the upgrade requires a two-thirds majority of “yes” votes. As of Epoch 840, voter turnout stands at 9.87%, with 9.76% in favor, as per the official Alpenglow consensus details. Upon approval, Alpenglow will majorly boost Solana’s speed by offering a competitive edge for high-frequency decentralized applications, institutional adoption, and DeFi use cases.

Bhushan Akolkar Bhushan is a seasoned crypto writer with over eight years of experience spanning more than 10,000 contributions across multiple platforms like CoinGape, CoinSpeaker, Bitcoinist, Crypto News Flash, and others. Being a Fintech enthusiast, he loves reporting across Crypto, Blockchain, DeFi, Global Macros with a keen understanding in financial markets. He is committed to continuous learning and stays motivated by sharing the knowledge he acquires. In his free time, Bhushan enjoys reading thriller fiction novels and occasionally explores his culinary skills.



Bhushan has a bachelors degree in electronics engineering, however, his interest in finance and economics drives him to crypto and blockchain.