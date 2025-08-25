Solana, Pi Coin Or Remittix? Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now In August

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/25 02:27
Altcoin
Pi Network
Nowchain
Remittix

Following Jerome Powell’s address at the Jackson Hole Symposium on August 22nd, which hinted at an interest rate cut, the crypto market has heated up again.

Investors are asking one simple question: which is the best altcoin to buy now? Solana continues to battle for dominance, Pi Coin is brewing momentum and Remittix (RTX) is stealing the spotlight with its PayFi solution.

Solana (SOL): ETF Approval Rumors Driving Renewed Interest

Despite pullbacks in the market, Solana has remained resilient. The ecosystem continues to attract developers who want to build on its fast and scalable blockchain. 

Recent on-chain news revealed increased NFTs, DeFi integrations and renewed institutional interest. The possibility of a Solana ETF approval soon could open the door to a fresh wave of institutional flows. Hence, the whales are trying to position early.

Recently, Whale_alert reported that  1 million SOL tokens worth over $187 million were transferred from an unknown wallet to an unknown new wallet.

Remittix

Source: Whale_alert via X.

Whale accumulation drives the current Solana price, with over 5,200 wallets holding over 10,000 coins, signaling major institutional and DeFi confidence. These massive transfers can stabilize prices if held, but the risk of sudden distribution remains, especially with ETF delays and recent volatility.

Pi Coin (PI): Struggling To Convert Hype Into Real Value

Pi Coin price is gradually recovering following a price dump after a token unlock on the ecosystem. Trading at $0.3, it has caught the attention of retail traders trying to analyze its potential.

Built on the premise of mobile mining, the Pi Coin ecosystem still faces challenges in utility and liquidity. While Pi Coin has built a strong community base, its lack of decentralization, solid utility and limited adoption make it a speculator’s token, like a meme coin.

Remittix (RTX): The Viral PayFi Altcoin Gaining Momentum

Remittix (RTX) is dubbed the next big crypto launch of 2025 as it ticks all the right boxes for the best crypto to buy now. It’s a PayFi project built for real-world use, where users can send crypto, which is deposited as fiat directly to bank accounts in 30+ countries. 

Remittix’s utility bridges a $19 trillion global payment gap between Web2 and Web3. The app offers a live FX rate feature and staking for passive earnings. 

Remittix highlights:

  • A full CertiK audit has been completed; liquidity and team tokens have been locked for three years.
  • An upcoming wallet launch in Q3 with real-time FX rates.
  • Users can earn up to 20% referral rewards by sharing the project and onboarding new users.

