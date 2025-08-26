Solana Price Analysis: Risks deepen as SOL retraces under $200 with bearish signals

By: Fxstreet
2025/08/26 18:16
Solana
SOL$189.55-4.17%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011155+0.80%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00692-1.70%
  • Solana retraced under the $200 mark, falling 9% on Monday, with bears targeting a five-month support trendline. 
  • The net outflow marked the third-highest level of the year on Monday. 
  • The liquidation map highlights a risk of $176 million in long liquidations. 

Solana (SOL) edges higher by nearly 0.50% at press time on Tuesday, succeeding the 9.12% drop on Monday. The sudden fall in SOL is underpinned by massive net outflow, which is now flashing a risk of $176 million in long liquidations if the declining trend continues. 

Rising liquidation risks a bearish spiral 

CoinGlass data shows the Solana net outflow of $167.78 million on Monday as the collapsing spot price fueled liquidations and forced traders to withdraw tokens. The sharp increase in net outflow reached its third-highest level in 2025, following the July 23 and August 14 flash crashes. 

If SOL's decline drops below $185, the liquidation map projects the possibility of $176 million in cumulative long liquidation leverage. Looking up, a $102 million cumulative short liquidations leverage is at risk if SOL reclaims the $190 mark. 

Solana risks testing the 50-day EMA

Solana is currently holding at $188 at the time of writing, presenting a Doji-shaped candle on the daily chart. The sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, SOL, with a value of $102 billion, is currently on a path of least resistance towards the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $179. 

The momentum indicators display mixed, neutral-to-bearish signals on the daily chart. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) approaches its signal line, teasing a potential crossover that will flash a sell signal as the trend reversal shifts bearish. Still, the recent short-lived crossovers reflect the uncertainty in the SOL price trend. 

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 51 on the daily chart, approaching the halfway line, which represents neutrality in the momentum. However, a drop below this level would indicate a sell-side dominance in the trading activity. 

SOL/USDT daily price chart.

Looking up, Solana should surpass the July 22 high of $206 resistance level to target $232, aligning with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level drawn from the $295 high from January 19 to the $95 low from April 7. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

This paper presents a Bayesian Network model for Extreme Programming (XP) that predicts project finish time and defect rates. The model integrates key XP practices like Pair Programming, TDD, and Onsite Customer to forecast project success or failure.
Wink
LIKE$0.012118-1.44%
Xphere
XP$0.01389-0.43%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/26 09:48
Share
Malaysian regulator proposes easing crypto asset listing process

Malaysian regulator proposes easing crypto asset listing process

Malaysia’s securities regulator is seeking public feedback on a proposal to allow certain cryptocurrencies to be listed on exchanges without prior approval.
Share
PANews2025/07/01 16:53
Share
A whale deposited 6 million USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position, currently suffering a $12.5 million loss.

A whale deposited 6 million USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position, currently suffering a $12.5 million loss.

PANews reported on August 11th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x5D2F deposited $6 million in USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position. His current holdings
Share
PANews2025/08/11 12:39
Share

Trending News

More

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

Malaysian regulator proposes easing crypto asset listing process

A whale deposited 6 million USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position, currently suffering a $12.5 million loss.

Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

Chainlink ETF: Bitwise Files Crucial S-1 Application with SEC