Solana Price Climbs, but One Bearish Pattern Risks a 17% Crash

Key Insights:

Solana price formed a double top around $209, failing to break resistance twice, which often signals trend weakness.

Key support at $176 is at risk. If it breaks, the Solana price could drop to $155, a 17% fall from recent levels.

CMF remains weak, funding rates are flat, and exchange inflows suggest possible sell pressure ahead.

Solana price has had a strange run in the past few months. Solana price jumped more than 4% in a single day. But in the past three months, gains were only about 3%. That means Solana went up and down a lot without real direction.

Traders have seen SOL price stay between $170 and $210 for weeks. Many thought it would break out, but now a big drop is possible.

One bearish chart pattern, mixed with exchange flows and open interest, shows that a 17% crash could happen soon. The risk is real, and it’s coming from inside the chart.

CMF Shows Weak Buyer Support Despite Higher Solana Price

The CMF, or Chaikin Money Flow, is a simple way to track how much money is coming in or going out of a coin. If the number is very high, it means buyers are strong. If the number is low or falling, it means buyers are weak or leaving.

Solana Money Inflow Isn’t Strong Enough | Source: TradingView Solana Money Inflow Isn’t Strong Enough | Source: TradingView

Right now, Solana’s CMF is not very strong. The value did move up a little. It even made a new high compared to past weeks. But it stayed below the 0.11 line. That line is important.

If CMF stays below 0.11, it shows buyers are not strong enough to push the price much higher.

This means people are still buying, but not with full strength. Many traders are not confident. They are buying a little but are not sure if the Solana price will keep rising. This often happens before the price turns down.

Exchange Inflows and Open Interest Send a Solana Price Warning

Another red flag comes from what traders are doing with their coins. Data shows that more Solana tokens are being sent to centralized exchanges. When this happens, it usually means people are preparing to sell. They move coins to exchanges so they can sell quickly when the price drops.

Solana Inflows Increasing | Source: CoinGlass Solana Inflows Increasing | Source: CoinGlass

Alongside this, open interest has fallen. Open interest means how much money is being used to bet on Solana’s price in the futures market. The higher the number, the more people are betting. In late July, this number was $12.01 billion. Now it’s closer to $10.13 billion. That means fewer people are betting on Solana. Interest is going down.

Also, funding rates stayed low. Funding rate is a small fee paid by one side of the market, usually long traders, to keep their position open. If the rate is high, it means lots of people are betting on the price going up. If the rate is low, it shows people don’t want to take that risk.

Solana Funding Rate | Source: CoinGlass Solana Funding Rate | Source: CoinGlass

Solana’s funding rate moved only from 0.0008% to 0.0078%. That’s a very small change. It shows almost no one is adding leverage or betting hard. Even with the price going up, traders stayed quiet. That is not a good sign for the bulls.

Solana Double Top Pattern Points to $155 if $176 Breaks

The biggest warning comes from the chart. Solana formed a “double top” at $209. That means it tried to break $209 two times and failed both. After the second fail, it started dropping. This pattern is known to be bearish. It shows the coin has lost momentum. Traders are less excited.

Solana Double Top Formation | Source: X Solana Double Top Formation | Source: X

Right now, the Solana price is around $186. But the key level is $176. That level has held the price many times before. If it breaks, there is not much support below. In that case, the price could drop to $155. That is about 17% lower than where it is now.

Solana Price Action | Source: TradingView Solana Price Action | Source: TradingView

This $176–$155 zone is where the next move could happen. If $176 holds, the price might bounce. But if it breaks, the 17% drop becomes very likely.