Solana Price Could Retrace Below $200 This Month As Trending Meme Coins Become The Hot Topic

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/17 07:15
Threshold
T$0.01674-0.23%
Wink
LIKE$0.010255+0.47%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009473-0.08%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5178+0.38%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.017611-39.96%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002597-0.38%

After months of strong momentum, the Solana price is flashing signs of fatigue. Analysts warn the Solana price could slip back under $200 this month as profit-taking and technical resistance build. But while Solana remains a favorite for long-term investors, the buzz in September isn’t just about Layer 1 giants. It’s meme coins like Layer Brett that are turning into the hot topic — thanks to sub-penny entry price, staggering staking rewards, and the kind of energy that big caps just can’t match.

Solana (SOL): Solana price shows strength but faces short-term pressure

The Solana price has been one of crypto’s biggest comeback stories. After network outages and skepticism nearly derailed it in previous years, Solana has rebuilt its reputation. Today, the chain is thriving with active developers, booming DeFi protocols, and an NFT scene that refuses to quit. Low fees and high throughput keep Solana positioned as one of the most attractive Layer 1 networks in the market.

But recent price action tells a different story. The Solana price rallied hard through August and early September, leaving it vulnerable to a correction. Technical analysts are eyeing the $200 level as a possible floor, warning that momentum could cool before the next leg higher. A dip wouldn’t undermine the fundamentals — if anything, it would set up the Solana price for a healthier run into the next quarter, creating better entry points for long-term buyers.

For cautious investors, Solana still looks like a solid bet. It has credibility, adoption, and strong infrastructure backing it. But for traders chasing explosive multiples, the ceiling is lower than it once was. A retrace under $200 might shake out weak hands, yet it won’t change the bigger picture: Solana is evolving into a blue-chip project. Respectable, stable — but not necessarily the place where fortunes are made overnight, and that distinction matters in a market that rewards speed.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): The meme-layer becoming the hot topic

While the Solana price hovers near $200, Layer Brett is creating the kind of noise that gets new investors piling in. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2, Layer Brett doesn’t just rely on memes to drive hype — it delivers infrastructure that actually works. Transactions are lightning-fast, gas fees are negligible, and staking is live right now with payouts north of 710% APY.

The presale price is still just $0.0058, with the next bump to $0.0061 already looming. More than $3.7 million has been raised, showing that momentum isn’t just marketing spin — it’s cash on the table. Unlike many meme coins, Layer Brett has a dApp already up and running, rewarding wallets while building a vibrant community around it. That blend of meme culture and functionality is why traders are calling Layer Brett the breakout of September, and why the buzz hasn’t slowed down for weeks.

Where Solana offers steady, respectable growth, Layer Brett offers volatility and upside. It’s the coin people talk about in Telegram groups, the one getting dissected on Twitter threads, the one retail traders feel like they’re still early to. For those chasing 20x or 40x, Layer Brett has become the hot topic because it’s still small enough to deliver it — and it’s proving every day that it’s more than just another meme token.

Conclusion

The Solana price could dip below $200 this month, but its fundamentals remain strong. Solana is no longer the scrappy outsider — it’s a maturing chain with serious adoption and credibility. But when the conversation shifts to buzz, speculation, and life-changing upside, Layer Brett is leading the way. With sub-penny pricing, live staking, and meme-driven momentum, it’s the coin stealing the spotlight while Solana consolidates.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Solana Price Could Retrace Below $200 This Month As Trending Meme Coins Become The Hot Topic appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Ethereum Foundation internally transferred 1,000 ETH to an associated address

The Ethereum Foundation internally transferred 1,000 ETH to an associated address

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Paidun monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation has internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth approximately US$2.5 million) to the associated address 0xc061...0B6d.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0783-8.63%
Ethereum
ETH$4,486.79-0.16%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 15:00
Share
Circle Invests in Hyperliquid and Launches Native USDC Integration

Circle Invests in Hyperliquid and Launches Native USDC Integration

TLDR Circle invests in Hyperliquid’s HYPE token and launches native USDC on the protocol’s HyperEVM network The move follows Hyperliquid selecting Native Markets to issue its own stablecoin USDH after a competitive bidding process Circle is considering becoming a validator on Hyperliquid and has integrated its Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol v2 USDC currently represents nearly $6 [...] The post Circle Invests in Hyperliquid and Launches Native USDC Integration appeared first on CoinCentral.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.97+3.52%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1251+0.16%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/17 16:53
Share
Crypto Is Not A Partisan Issue, Crypto Exec Ryan VanGrack Testifies

Crypto Is Not A Partisan Issue, Crypto Exec Ryan VanGrack Testifies

Ryan VanGrack, Vice President of Legal at Coinbase, claimed that crypto regulation is not a partisan issue while testifying before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on Tuesday. Ryan VanGrack Urges Clear, National Framework At the June 24 hearing entitled “Exploring Bipartisan Legislative Frameworks for Digital Asset Market Structure,” VanGrack urged U.S. lawmakers to develop “a responsible and robust legal framework” that works for all Americans. “Crypto regulation is not, and never should be, a partisan issue,” VanGrack said. “Economic empowerment, financial innovation, and customer protection are not Republican or Democratic values; they are American values.” Appearing alongside several heavyweight names in the crypto regulatory sector, the Coinbase executive also criticized the United States’ lack of clear market structure when it comes to the digital asset sector. “The absence of clear rules for market structure has forced economic opportunities to move offshore and has left customers behind,” he added. “Regulatory uncertainty doesn’t just carry risks—it actively holds back progress.” Congress Must Act Fast, Lummis Says VanGrack’s comments came shortly after Senate Banking Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC), Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) introduced six central principles for the development of comprehensive market structure legislation. 🚨NEW: @SenatorTimScott , @SenLummis , @SenThomTillis , & @SenatorHagerty unveiled principles for digital asset market structure legislation. These will guide bipartisan efforts to bring regulatory clarity, foster innovation, & protect investors. Read more: https://t.co/5NVwlsUvlZ — U.S. Senate Banking Committee GOP (@BankingGOP) June 24, 2025 “For too long, a lack of clear regulatory authority has forced digital asset innovation beyond our borders and subjected issuers, exchanges, and developers to crippling uncertainty, ” Senator Hagerty said. “By working towards a reasonable, light-touch market structure framework, we can help bolster our nation’s economy and protect American consumers,” he added. The Senate has been a hotbed of crypto activity lately, with the GENIUS Act passing through the chamber just last week in a key victory for digital asset legislation in the United States. Following the GENIUS Act’s advancement to the House, Lummis warned that “Congress must act quickly” to enact additional crypto regulatory measures in order to bolster the legislation. “The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said.
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.17%
Union
U$0.009304-8.76%
SIX
SIX$0.02207+0.77%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/25 05:41
Share

Trending News

More

The Ethereum Foundation internally transferred 1,000 ETH to an associated address

Circle Invests in Hyperliquid and Launches Native USDC Integration

Crypto Is Not A Partisan Issue, Crypto Exec Ryan VanGrack Testifies

US Dollar: Crucial Rebound Signals Forex Market Shift

Zinsschock oder Kursexplosion? Bitcoin vor der Entscheidung