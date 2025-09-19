Solana holds firm near $244, but Rollblock’s 500% surge, $11.8M raised, and 85% token sell-out position it as a GameFi project with explosive 20x upside potential.Solana holds firm near $244, but Rollblock’s 500% surge, $11.8M raised, and 85% token sell-out position it as a GameFi project with explosive 20x upside potential.

Solana Price Finds Stability, Yet Market Eyes Rollblock As a Candidate For Explosive 20x Expansion

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 23:30
NEAR
NEAR$3.118-1.82%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0135-3.77%
solana main2

The Solana price has held steady near recent highs, showing resilience after months of steady gains, while another name is stealing attention. Rollblock (RBLK) has surged 500% in less than a year, backed by real adoption and a fast-growing GameFi ecosystem. 

With over $11.8 million raised and 85% of tokens sold, it has become one of the most talked-about projects in presale markets. Together, SOL’s stability and Rollblock’s surge reflect two different forces shaping crypto momentum.

Why Rollblock’s GameFi Ecosystem Is Winning Over Investors

Rollblock (RBLK) is quickly becoming a focal point for retail investors, with excitement building as its presale moves toward completion. Momentum is everywhere, from gamers flocking to its platform to crypto enthusiasts drawn by its expanding GameFi ecosystem.

Unlike many new projects, Rollblock is already live. The platform hosts thousands of AI-powered titles, alongside live poker, blackjack, and an expanding sports prediction league. 

Its seamless fiat payment options through Apple Pay, Google Pay, Visa, and Mastercard make it accessible to a broader audience. At the same time, mobile adoption is expected to push user growth even further.

What sets Rollblock apart:

  • Over $15 million in wagers have been placed on its platform.
  • Hard cap of one billion tokens, ensuring no inflationary pressure.
  • 30% of revenue is directed into buybacks, with 60% of those tokens burned.
  • Licensed under Anjouan Gaming and audited for complete transparency.

Rollblock’s tokenomics are built with sustainability in mind. A share of platform revenue fuels staking rewards up to 30% APY, while token burns steadily reduce supply. 

With scarcity built into its design and user activity already surging, Rollblock is being viewed as one of the few presales capable of supporting a potential 20x expansion after launch. More than $11.8 million has already been raised, with over 85% of tokens sold at $0.068.

Solana Price Maintains Uptrend With Support From Rising Volume

Solana price has been relatively resilient in recent months, recovering from the low in June of around $126 and gaining some consistent momentum leading to September. 

The chart shows a decisive upward trend, and SOL has broken its primary resistance levels and traded at an average of $244. The candles reflect consistent buying pressure, backed by higher lows that have kept the overall structure intact.

 Source

These moves have been facilitated by volume, with significant spikes when there is a rally, indicating traders are actively involved as opposed to thin liquidity. The short-term moving averages are above the long ones, which supports the power of the upward movement. 

Solana has been able to recover even in short pullbacks, which implies that demand still exists in the market. The strength of Solana lies in its combination of speed, efficiency, and expanding network activity. As the adoption progresses, the token has been able to resist the larger market movements. At this point, Solana’s price is stable around new highs, solidifying gains as traders look to new indicators to see whether this strength can be sustained into future sessions.

Solana Price Steady, But Rollblock Steals the Spotlight

Solana price may be holding strong near recent highs, but Rollblock’s momentum is drawing louder attention. With 85% of tokens already sold at $0.068, RBLK’s mix of adoption and scarcity is creating a path that could outshine established players. While Solana continues to showcase stability, Rollblock is positioning itself as the project with sharper upside, built to surpass even SOL’s dominance in the coming cycles.

Discover the Opportunities of the RBLK Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01677-0.94%
Solana
SOL$238.24-2.56%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.94-2.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.44-1.02%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.94-2.44%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013977-2.68%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00185-3.39%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally