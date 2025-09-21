Solana Price In Presale Was Less Than $0.10; Now Analysts Expect The Same Returns For Viral Remittix

Solana launched in 2018, introducing the proof of history and proof of stake hybrid to increase the speed of crypto transaction processing. During its ICO, the Solana price never crossed the $0.10 mark; yet, SOL is widely regarded as second only to Ethereum in DeFi.

Now, traders are very enthusiastic about a similar run on Remittix, and even within a shorter period. The RTX tokens are going for $0.108 currently, and the token price is expected to rise as the presale progresses.

Here’s more on Solana and the new Remittix project.

Solana Price Jumps Following ETF Prediction

The Solana price has become the topic of contention, as many traders are undecided on the fate of SOL this month. Earlier in the summer, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) postponed its decision on Solana ETFs to October.

Now, October is almost here, and institutional traders are all too eager to have the spot ETFs launched in the US. The Solana price is expected to hit a bull run when the ETFs launch, as the token accumulation is already sparking promising results.

The Solana price closed the trading week on a high on Friday, reaching a peak at $252. Correction has seen Solana lose its momentum at the top, with the token dropping to its current $240.62 level.

The price correction could be a bad patch for SOL, however, as the SEC decision is what traders should look out for. Still, Remittix is looking to match Solana’s gains with its own.

Remittix: Profits For Early Buyers Start Now!

The Remittix project was tipped to be the launch of the year in January, and the project is living up to its expectations. Presale buyers can get up to 50x in potential gains after launch, but Remittix is offering profits even before then.

It’s very easy, too. Copy your referral link from your Remittix profile after buying some Remittix tokens yourself and share the link with your community. The rewards? You get 15% of their RTX token purchases in USDT!

The rewards are available for claiming after 24 hours, and it’s entirely yours to spend however you want. Remittix is here for a groundbreaking launch, and it will get it, at any rate.

Prepare For Launch; Buy RTX Today!

The RTX tokens are your only way into the Remittix project. With their current and potential returns, RTX coins are quite the no-brainer deal in the crypto market.

Each one costs only $0.108, and not for much longer. Buy your tokens now and anticipate launch day.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io

Socials: https://linktr.ee/Remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

The post Solana Price In Presale Was Less Than $0.10; Now Analysts Expect The Same Returns For Viral Remittix appeared first on Blockonomi.

Source: https://blockonomi.com/solana-price-in-presale-was-less-than-0-10-now-analysts-expect-the-same-returns-for-viral-remittix/