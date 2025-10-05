ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Solana Price Prediction: 20% Up This Week, Magax Takes Top Spot On Crypto Trending Charts After Setting New Crypto Presale Records appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This week, traders watched the Solana price (SOL) rise, posting strong weekly gains and reclaiming attention among smart-contract platforms and NFT flows. Data records SOL up roughly 20% over the last seven days and ranked #6 by market cap, signaling renewed appetite for performance layer tokens.  But while Solana’s rally is drawing attention, another name is stealing the spotlight. Moonshot MAGAX has surged to the top of crypto trending charts after breaking presale records, positioning itself as one of the most talked-about tokens of 2025.  Together, they highlight the twin forces driving today’s market: established chains gaining momentum and new projects rewriting the rules of hype and growth. Solana price and 24h volume snapshot. Source: TradingView MAGAX Dominates Crypto Trending Charts While Solana’s price surge has caught the attention of traders, it is Moonshot MAGAX that is creating the louder buzz. In just a few weeks, MAGAX has climbed to the very top of crypto trending charts, surpassing well-known tokens as community interest snowballs. The driver behind this momentum is clear: the presale. Stage 3 is already underway at $0.000318, with contributions crossing $119,000. Each stage brings a higher price, and that scarcity effect has turned MAGAX into one of the fastest-moving presales of 2025.  Its virality has been amplified across X, Telegram, and Discord, where retail traders are treating it as the next breakout in the meme economy. Why MAGAX Is Breaking Presale Records The appeal of MAGAX lies in more than hype. The project has been CertiK-audited with zero critical issues, a key differentiator in a meme-token market often criticized for poor transparency. This security layer has reassured early backers that MAGAX is not just another flash-in-the-pan coin. The tokenomics are designed to reinforce growth. With 50 stages, each at a higher price point, early adopters benefit from… The post Solana Price Prediction: 20% Up This Week, Magax Takes Top Spot On Crypto Trending Charts After Setting New Crypto Presale Records appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This week, traders watched the Solana price (SOL) rise, posting strong weekly gains and reclaiming attention among smart-contract platforms and NFT flows. Data records SOL up roughly 20% over the last seven days and ranked #6 by market cap, signaling renewed appetite for performance layer tokens.  But while Solana’s rally is drawing attention, another name is stealing the spotlight. Moonshot MAGAX has surged to the top of crypto trending charts after breaking presale records, positioning itself as one of the most talked-about tokens of 2025.  Together, they highlight the twin forces driving today’s market: established chains gaining momentum and new projects rewriting the rules of hype and growth. Solana price and 24h volume snapshot. Source: TradingView MAGAX Dominates Crypto Trending Charts While Solana’s price surge has caught the attention of traders, it is Moonshot MAGAX that is creating the louder buzz. In just a few weeks, MAGAX has climbed to the very top of crypto trending charts, surpassing well-known tokens as community interest snowballs. The driver behind this momentum is clear: the presale. Stage 3 is already underway at $0.000318, with contributions crossing $119,000. Each stage brings a higher price, and that scarcity effect has turned MAGAX into one of the fastest-moving presales of 2025.  Its virality has been amplified across X, Telegram, and Discord, where retail traders are treating it as the next breakout in the meme economy. Why MAGAX Is Breaking Presale Records The appeal of MAGAX lies in more than hype. The project has been CertiK-audited with zero critical issues, a key differentiator in a meme-token market often criticized for poor transparency. This security layer has reassured early backers that MAGAX is not just another flash-in-the-pan coin. The tokenomics are designed to reinforce growth. With 50 stages, each at a higher price point, early adopters benefit from…

Solana Price Prediction: 20% Up This Week, Magax Takes Top Spot On Crypto Trending Charts After Setting New Crypto Presale Records

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 20:23
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
COM
COM$0.004981-2.04%
Solana
SOL$160.77-8.39%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008144-3.56%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01818-3.19%

This week, traders watched the Solana price (SOL) rise, posting strong weekly gains and reclaiming attention among smart-contract platforms and NFT flows. Data records SOL up roughly 20% over the last seven days and ranked #6 by market cap, signaling renewed appetite for performance layer tokens. 

But while Solana’s rally is drawing attention, another name is stealing the spotlight. Moonshot MAGAX has surged to the top of crypto trending charts after breaking presale records, positioning itself as one of the most talked-about tokens of 2025. 

Together, they highlight the twin forces driving today’s market: established chains gaining momentum and new projects rewriting the rules of hype and growth.

Solana price and 24h volume snapshot. Source: TradingView

MAGAX Dominates Crypto Trending Charts

While Solana’s price surge has caught the attention of traders, it is Moonshot MAGAX that is creating the louder buzz. In just a few weeks, MAGAX has climbed to the very top of crypto trending charts, surpassing well-known tokens as community interest snowballs.

The driver behind this momentum is clear: the presale. Stage 3 is already underway at $0.000318, with contributions crossing $119,000. Each stage brings a higher price, and that scarcity effect has turned MAGAX into one of the fastest-moving presales of 2025. 

Its virality has been amplified across X, Telegram, and Discord, where retail traders are treating it as the next breakout in the meme economy.

Why MAGAX Is Breaking Presale Records

The appeal of MAGAX lies in more than hype. The project has been CertiK-audited with zero critical issues, a key differentiator in a meme-token market often criticized for poor transparency. This security layer has reassured early backers that MAGAX is not just another flash-in-the-pan coin.

The tokenomics are designed to reinforce growth. With 50 stages, each at a higher price point, early adopters benefit from baked-in ROI. MAGAX also introduces a referral program where both referrers and invitees earn bonuses, creating a viral loop that expands the community organically.

Layered onto this is its unique AI-driven model: through Loomint, MAGAX rewards meme creators and promoters whenever viral content is detected. This “meme-to-earn” system ties real cultural activity to blockchain incentives, a structure that has sparked massive interest among Web3 creators.

Solana vs. MAGAX: Different Paths, Same Spotlight

Solana, an established Layer 1 network, rallied 20% this week, proving its strength in the altcoin market. MAGAX also shows significant market activity.

MAGAX, on the other hand, embodies the new frontier of crypto hype. It’s not competing on throughput or DeFi adoption but on cultural relevance and user incentives. By giving meme culture financial value and a governance layer, it is positioning itself as the next big story for retail-driven adoption.

Together, Solana’s steady climb and MAGAX’s explosive presale underline the dual forces driving crypto in 2025: institutional-backed stability and community-fueled innovation.

Final Word: Where Investors Are Looking Next

Solana’s price is rising due to strong technicals and momentum, proving blue-chip altcoins are vital for crypto portfolios. However, MAGAX is currently dominating presales with unprecedented traction.

For those watching the charts, Solana may offer steady upside, but MAGAX provides an asymmetric opportunity; early entry, viral momentum, and the potential for multi-thousand-percent returns.Don’t just follow the rally; get ahead of it. Secure your MAGAX tokens before Stage 3 ends and the next price jump locks in.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/solana-price-prediction-20-up-this-week-magax-takes-top-spot-on-crypto-trending-charts-after-setting-new-crypto-presale-records/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004973-0.65%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-5.96%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1688-3.37%
MANTRA
OM$0.09209-4.53%
OP
OP$0.3592-5.24%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.01493-27.62%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006644-7.29%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,601.00
$103,601.00$103,601.00

-2.02%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,498.88
$3,498.88$3,498.88

-2.50%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.77
$160.77$160.77

-3.58%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2593
$2.2593$2.2593

-2.90%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16226
$0.16226$0.16226

-2.81%