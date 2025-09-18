Solana Price Prediction: Can SOL Really Reach $1,000 by 2026 — While this Top Presale Nears $8M With Instant ROI

The crypto market never fails to surprise. This week, Solana (SOL) surged back above $250, marking its highest level in nearly eight months. With institutional players like Galaxy Digital snapping up millions of tokens, optimism around Solana has returned in force. Analysts are now daring to ask: could Solana truly reach $1,000 by 2026? At
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.