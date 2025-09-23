Solana and Pi Network face scale challenges, while Layer Brett’s $0.0058 Ethereum L2 presale nears $4M, with analysts eyeing 5,000% upside potential.Solana and Pi Network face scale challenges, while Layer Brett’s $0.0058 Ethereum L2 presale nears $4M, with analysts eyeing 5,000% upside potential.

Solana Price Prediction, Pi Network News and an ETH Layer 2 Predicted To Deliver 5,000% Gains

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/23 20:20
GAINS
GAINS$0.0236-2.19%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4492-3.33%
Pi Network
PI$0.27505-7.27%
Ethereum
ETH$4,184.87-0.76%

solana4 lbr

The crypto world never stops churning out headlines, from bold Solana price prediction chatter to the latest Pi Network news about faster KYC. But while traders debate established names, a new contender is smashing through the spotlight. Layer Brett, priced at just $0.0058, has already surged toward a sensational $4 million presale milestone in a matter of weeks. The Ethereum L2  + memecoin hybrid is attracting attention as the kind of early-stage play that could deliver gains far outpacing the giants.

Solana price prediction: Why big caps struggle to multiply

Solana has been trading around $237, slipping a few points over the week after briefly crossing $245 earlier in September. Analysts are watching the $250 line as a key resistance point, and the launch of CME options has added a layer of legitimacy for institutional players. Talk of a possible ETF approval looms large, but at a market cap near $130 billion, the question is not whether Solana is credible—it is whether it can still multiply in value the way retail investors hope. For a coin of that size, the math gets harder every cycle.

Pi Network news: Complexity meets compliance

Meanwhile, Pi Network has been busy refining its ecosystem with the new Fast Track KYC feature. This lets new users skip the old 30-session wait and move straight into verification and wallet activation. It is a clever piece of engineering that brings accessibility to its 14.8 million verified pioneers. But the complexity of its compliance systems, paired with the reality that mined balances are not yet fully migrated, makes Pi feel more like an experiment in bureaucracy than a straightforward bet on crypto gains.

lbr

Why Layer Brett is stealing attention from giants

In sharp contrast, Layer Brett is simplicity itself. It’s a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 that harnesses meme culture but improves the Ethereum experience with real speed, low transaction costs, and high staking rewards. At just $0.0058, its presale has already drawn nearly $4 million in funding within weeks. Unlike established projects weighed down by size or red tape, $LBRETT gives everyday buyers a chance to step in when the ceiling for growth is at its widest.

What makes the project stand out is its alignment with the broader Ethereum ecosystem. As institutions pour money into ETH through ETFs and other vehicles, that liquidity often spills into connected projects. Layer Brett is perfectly positioned to benefit from that dynamic, meaning when Ethereum pumps, its Layer 2 offshoots could surge even harder. For investors priced out of Solana or fatigued by Pi Network’s intricate mechanics, Layer Brett represents a fresh entry point with far greater room to run.

lbrett banner

Layer Brett is the presale event of the year—don’t miss out 

The appeal is not only financial but cultural. It blends the viral power of a meme token with the real utility of a Layer 2 crypto, offering quick settlement, low gas fees, and staking rewards that dwarf anything found on older networks. For those who once dreamed of buying Shiba Inu or Dogecoin at their earliest stages, this presale feels like a second chance.

Layer Brett is not just another internet fad. It is a presale anchored to one of the most powerful blockchains in existence, primed for institutional spillover and community-driven growth. The presale will not last forever, and once it closes, today’s entry point disappears. At under a penny, with millions already raised, this is the moment to pay attention—before the coin climbs to heights that legacy tokens can no longer reach.

LBRETT is available now at $0.0058. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

TLDR Pi Network has successfully deployed Protocol v23 on its testnet, marking a key milestone in its blockchain development. Following the testnet upgrade, Pi Coin experienced a 1.51% price increase, along with a 40.4% rise in market value. The testnet validation confirmed the success of Protocol v23, processing up to 1,000 transactions per block without [...] The post Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.015395+106.86%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011521+1.41%
Pi Network
PI$0.27482-6.99%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/20 00:28
Share
Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens , the Royal Government of Bhutan has transferred 343.1 bitcoins (approximately US$ 40.18 million) to a new wallet and is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past.
1
1$0.015395+106.86%
MAY
MAY$0.0401-1.83%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02367--%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 17:22
Share
Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

The post Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov unveiled a proposal on the Curve DAO governance forum that would give the decentralized exchange’s token holders a more direct way to earn income. The protocol, called Yield Basis, aims to distribute sustainable returns to CRV holders who stake tokens to participate in governance votes, receiving veCRV tokens in exchange. The plan moves beyond the occasional airdrops that have defined the platform’s token economy to date. Under the proposal, $60 million of Curve’s crvUSD stablecoin will be minted before Yield Basis starts up. Funds from selling the tokens will support three bitcoin-focused pools; WBTC, cbBTC and tBTC, each capped at $10 million. Yield Basis will return between 35% and 65% of its value to veCRV holders, while reserving 25% of Yield Basis tokens for the Curve ecosystem. Voting on the proposal runs from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24. The protocol is designed to attract institutional and professional traders by offering transparent, sustainable bitcoin yields while avoiding the impermanent loss issues common in automated market makers. Diagram showing how compounding leverage can remove risk of impermanent loss (CRV) Impermanent loss occurs when the value of assets locked in a liquidity pool changes compared with holding the assets directly, leaving liquidity providers with fewer gains (or greater losses) once they withdraw. The new protocol comes against a backdrop of financial turbulence for Egorov himself. The Curve founder has suffered several high-profile liquidations in 2024 tied to leveraged CRV purchases. In June, more than $140 million worth of CRV positions were liquidated after Egorov borrowed heavily against the token to support its price. That episode left Curve with $10 million in bad debt. Most recently, in December, Egorov was liquidated for 918,830 CRV (about $882,000) after the token dropped 12% in a single day. He later said on…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0856-1.67%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011936+9.60%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01213-0.16%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:00
Share

Trending News

More

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone

The Cloud Mining Revolution of 2025: Earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and More Cryptocurrencies at Zero Cost