Solana Price Prediction: SOL and XRP Are Cooling Off, But These 3 Coins Are Heating Up Fast

Solana and XRP are slowing down for now, but that’s making room for other rising projects like HBAR, PUMP, and Remittix (RTX), which are standing out with practical uses and strong community support.

As the market matures, projects grounded in real-world function, like Remittix, are becoming the benchmark for long-term potential.

Solana and XRP Cooling Off

Solana continues to attract attention after reclaiming the $190 zone and briefly testing $200, with analysts predicting a conservative $500 Solana price prediction by 2026. ETF optimism, high developer activity, and growing institutional interest still support SOL’s long-term outlook, but short-term cooling is evident as investors take profits following an intense rally.

Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP) has struggled to maintain momentum, dipping below $2.50 amid market-wide corrections following the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision. Weak technicals and falling futures open interest, down 41% from early October, suggest XRP could revisit support near $2.18 before the next recovery phase.

HBAR and PUMP Token Heating Up

HBAR’s appeal is growing as more businesses adopt it for practical uses like tracking goods to verifying identities, and managing tokenized assets. Its energy-efficient architecture and deep corporate partnerships make it a quiet but persistent performer even in a cooling market.

Even with the market cooling, PUMP continues to impress. The token leads Solana’s launchpad ecosystem, making up over 60% of the market and recording $10.4 billion in trades in a month. As more tokens are burned and demand stays steady, analysts predict it could push toward $0.0075.

Remittix (RTX): The Rising Star of Crypto Payments

Remittix (RTX) is emerging as a top utility token for 2025. The Ethereum-based platform makes it simple to move crypto directly into bank accounts across multiple countries, connecting 40+ cryptos with 30+ fiat currencies.

Key Highlights:

Focused on crypto-fiat interoperability for fast, low-cost global transfers

Over $27.7 million raised and 40,000+ holders

Live wallet beta offering near-instant settlements

KYC-verified team, enhancing user trust and regulatory compliance

Remittix’s real-world payment focus places it alongside the most practical DeFi innovations, echoing the early growth trajectory of Solana. The market is shifting from hype to purpose, and Remittix (RTX) fits that trend perfectly. With Solana and XRP cooling off, investors are looking at projects that focus on real-world impact.

HBAR’s enterprise reach, PUMP’s tokenomics-driven rally, and Remittix’s payment utility represent the next phase of meaningful growth in crypto, where usability, interoperability, and efficiency define lasting value.

