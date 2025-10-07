ExchangeDEX+
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Eyes $300 As Remittix Could Jump To $4 From $0.11

By: Coindoo
2025/10/07 01:11
Solana
SOL$160.84-8.35%
4
4$0.05706-11.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.007045-18.11%

Technical patterns show that SOL could break out to at least $300 or even more within several weeks based on technical patterns.

With Solana poised to potentially skyrocket, there is also a shift in focus toward altcoins that have high potential, such as Remittix (RTX), which may provide great returns in the future alongside well-established tokens.

Solana Price Prediction and Technical Outlook

Solana price is currently $231. Solana has been trading above the $230 support level since buyers re-entered the market and are looking for a possible breakout to $250 and beyond. The 200 zone is now a strong support, and the bulls are confident enough to push the price higher.

With a market cap above $125 billion, Solana shows that momentum is building for another major move. Analysts are now closely watching key levels to see if Solana can maintain its trending phase.

The current support range between $225 and $230 is critical. Assuming these levels do not go, SOL may challenge resistance levels around $250, $260 and maybe even $300 in the next few weeks. Historical fractal trends indicate that 25% declines are typically succeeded by 50 to 60% increases, so the present composition may follow a similar pattern.

Wedge formations on the charts indicate that a breakout beyond the upper trendline could accelerate the rally further, potentially hitting $380 in the longer term.

Remittix: The Viral Altcoin To Watch

While Solana is building technical momentum, Remittix is generating attention as a PayFi altcoin with explosive potential. Remittix has raised over $27 million, sold more than 675 million tokens, and is currently priced at $0.1130.

Why Remittix Could Explode This Month

  • PayFi Innovation: Remittix merges crypto and banking, allowing users to send digital assets directly into bank accounts around the world.
  • Fast-Growing Ecosystem: With over $27 million raised and 675 million tokens sold, Remittix’s adoption is growing faster than most early-stage projects.
  • Built for Utility: Its live wallet lets users move funds globally in seconds, proving it’s more than just another speculative altcoin.
  • Analyst Confidence: Experts predict that Remittix could climb from $0.11 to $4, driven by viral momentum and strong community support.

Conclusion: Remittix Could Deliver Massive Returns

Solana price prediction shows potential for a breakout toward $300 if key supports hold. Meanwhile, Remittix presents a compelling alternative for investors looking for exponential gains. With strong metrics, live wallet functionality, and global reach, Remittix could see its price surge toward $4 from $0.11 this month, offering high-reward opportunities alongside established cryptocurrencies like Solana.

For those seeking a combination of technical growth and real-world utility, Remittix remains the altcoin to watch.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
