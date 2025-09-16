Crypto traders are closely watching the Solana price and XRP as both tokens approach market turning points. Solana is pushing through long-term resistance, while XRP fights to hold key support levels after repeated failures near $3.20. Amidst all these, a new project called Layer Brett is attracting attention with its mix of meme culture and Ethereum Layer 2 technology. Read on to see which token could make the most millionaires in 2025.

Solana price holds strong momentum with eyes on $300

Solana has jumped above $220 for the first time since February. Analysts from TradingView point to a rising wedge pattern on the daily chart that could set up a retest of $300. This level acted as a ceiling earlier in the year, and breaking above it could open the way to $400.

Institutional demand supports this rally. Data from SolanaFloor shows open interest on CME Solana futures has surged to $1.49 billion. That growth in the derivatives market shows big players are betting heavily on Solana’s price strength.

Still, risks remain. On-chain reports show that while active wallets are climbing, new wallet creation has slowed to five-month lows. This means existing holders are driving the rally, not new buyers. If profit-taking kicks in, the Solana price could revisit $195 before pushing higher.

XRP latest news shows mixed signals as resistance holds

XRP trades near $3.04 after slipping from $3.09, marking a 1.63% dip in 24 hours. Daily trade volume also fell by over 16%, according to CoinMarketCap. A fall in both price and volume often signals a pause or even a coming reversal.

The four-hour chart shows XRP stuck in a wide range between $2.70 and $3.30 through September. Buyers defended support at $2.70 twice this month, while every rally has been capped at $3.30.

On-chain flows make the outlook weaker. XRP recorded $22.6 million in net outflows on September 15, extending a trend of tokens leaving exchanges. This contrasts with the summer rally, when inflows backed the push above $3.50.

If support at $2.82 breaks, the next test sits at $2.66. Still, XRP maintains a golden cross on the daily chart, and the RSI holds near neutral.

Layer Brett tipped to produce the next wave of crypto millionaires

While Solana and XRP are battling technical zones, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is rising as a potential millionaire-maker. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it offers faster and cheaper transactions than most meme coins. Analysts call it a rare mix of community energy and real blockchain use cases.

The project is in presale at $0.0058 per token. Over $3.7 million has already been raised, showing strong early demand. Buyers can also stake their tokens instantly, with rewards above 71%0 APY at current levels.

Layer Brett’s tokenomics also stand out. Only 10 billion tokens exist, with allocations for liquidity, developer grants, and community growth campaigns. A $1 million giveaway has been announced to draw further attention.

Why Layer Brett is the best crypto to buy in 2025

Layer Brett is not just a meme—it’s a Layer 2 network designed for speed and scale. By processing transactions off-chain while anchoring to Ethereum, it cuts gas fees to pennies. That makes it more user-friendly than older meme projects that offer hype but no real function.

Unlike Solana’s price fluctuations or XRP’s uncertain resistance, Layer Brett offers investors a clear entry point during the presale. The meme culture keeps the community excited, while Layer 2 technology gives it staying power.

Layer Brett is still in its presale stages—but not for long. Don’t miss the opportunity to get in early on the most scalable meme project to ever launch on Ethereum.

Discover More About Layer Brett (LBRETT):

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X