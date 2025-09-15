Solana Price Rally Could Fuel Snorter Token Presale to the $4 Million Mark

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/15 22:23
Threshold
T$0.01671+0.48%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.51-3.72%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01343-6.80%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010095-4.54%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00608-8.15%
Solana Price Rally Could Fuel Snorter Token Presale to the $4 Million Mark

Solana is back in the spotlight for a good reason. It stands out as a strong investment option alongside top coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The price jumped 15% in just one week, reaching $240, the highest level in seven months.

This rally isn’t just retail hype. Big players are stepping in, with firms like Galaxy Digital and Forward Industries putting billions into the Solana ecosystem. Their moves highlight growing institutional demand, and traders now aim for higher targets, with some expecting $250 to $300 soon.

This article will cover Solana’s whale activity, its 2025 price outlook, and how Snorter Token (SNORT), a Solana-based meme coin in presale, could play into the trend.

Source – Borch Crypto YouTube Channel

Whale Buys and Analyst Calls Put Solana on Track for $300

The latest Solana rally isn’t just about charts. Solana is gaining momentum after fresh whale activity fueled excitement in the market.

Galaxy Digital purchased another 1.2 million SOL worth $306 million in the past 24 hours, bringing its total accumulation to roughly 6.5 million SOL valued at $1.55 billion.

The surge in institutional buying comes shortly after Forward Industries announced a $1.65 billion raise, sparking speculation that the capital inflow is directly tied to Solana’s ecosystem.

This steady wave of large-scale purchases has tightened supply while boosting market confidence, driving traders to set ambitious targets.

Crypto analyst Jelle also weighed in, noting that Solana has only one major hurdle left at $250. He explained that the recent rally has been strong, but once SOL clears that resistance, rapid price discovery could follow and open the door to higher levels.

Source – Jelle via X

Analysts now see Solana pushing past $250 and possibly hitting $300 if institutional demand continues at this pace, with the potential for even higher levels as retail momentum follows.

For investors looking to capture Solana’s momentum in a different way, Snorter Token (SNORT), a meme coin built on the Solana network, offers exposure to the ecosystem with the added upside of early-stage growth.

It is a new altcoin currently in presale, offering a low entry price that, combined with its explosive potential, makes it one of the best Solana-based meme coins to buy now.

How Snorter Trading Bot Helps Retail Investors Profit from Solana Meme Coins

For retail users, trading meme coins is one of the easiest and most fun ways to join the crypto world, but it has its challenges.

Three main problems make it hard for traders to turn a profit: more competition as professional investors enter the space, too many new tokens and stories to track alone, and a high number of rug pulls compared to long-term successes.

The solution is the Snorter trading bot. This Solana-based bot runs 24/7, scanning the market for opportunities, spotting rug pulls, and jumping into new projects before top influencers even notice them. It gives traders a hands-off way to catch the biggest movers while avoiding scams.

Users can control their trading strategies with features like copy trading, automated token sniping, limit orders, dynamic stop losses, rug pull detection, and MEV resistance.

Built on private RPC infrastructure, Snorter bot avoids network congestion that can slow down manual trades on a DEX and acts instantly when new tokens launch, which can make the difference between a 2x and a 50x gain.

Snorter Token’s presale almost hit $4 million, just a month after reaching $3 million. Daily inflows have exceeded $100,000, highlighting strong demand.

Experts like Melos Crypto call it one of the best Solana meme coins to buy, while Cryptopolitan named it the “next 1000x crypto presale” as Solana rallies.

Investors can go to Snorter Token’s official website to buy $SNORT in the current presale and stake it to earn up to 119% yearly rewards. For retail investors on Solana, Snorter’s trading bot is a helpful tool.

Visit Snorter Token

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

The update builds on the company’s earlier launch of PayPal links, a feature that lets users generate personalized, one-time payment […] The post PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/09/15 23:55
Share
Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

The post Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto inflows benefited from a weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data last week, pushing investments to $3.3 billion. It came as US economic data elevated Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto’s role as an alternative asset class. Sponsored Sponsored US Economic Data Drives Crypto Inflows to $3.3 Billion Last Week The latest CoinShares report shows crypto inflows rose to $3.3 billion last week, a significant recovery after the $352 million outflows for the week ending September 6. The correction followed price gains across individual crypto tokens, pushing total assets under management (AuM) to $239 billion. Notably, this was the highest level since the early August all-time high of $244 billion. CoinShares’ head of research, James Butterfill, ascribes the trend reversal to weaker-than-expected US economic data last week. Among them was the CPI (Consumer Price Index), which, at 2.9% YoY, aligned with market expectations. “Digital asset investment products returned to inflows last week, totaling $3.3 billion, following weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data,” read an excerpt in the latest report. For regions such as Germany, Friday saw the second-largest daily crypto inflows on record. Meanwhile, Bitcoin stole the show, attracting $2.4 billion in inflows. This was the largest weekly crypto inflows since July. Sponsored Sponsored Nevertheless, short-bitcoin products recorded modest outflows, bringing their AuM down to just $86 million. Ethereum Breaks 8 Days of Consecutive Outflows However, the key highlight in last week’s inflows was Ethereum, which broke a successive streak of negative outflows. It bucked the trend against the 8-day pattern to record four straight days of inflows last week. This brought their inflows to $646 million. Crypto Inflows Last Week. Source: CoinShares Report In hindsight, Ethereum had been the main cause of the weekly net outflows ending on September 6. Therefore, the change seen in crypto inflows and outflows over the past several weeks suggests capital…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194122-2.06%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,017.15-0.38%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.208-0.90%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 00:04
Share
Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Polkadot has introduced a hard cap of 2.1B DOT tokens, which will reduce issuance every two years, ending indefinite annual issuance under its previous inflationary system, thereby reshaping tokenomics while aligning with long-term scarcity.
Capverse
CAP$0.15313+0.14%
Polkadot
DOT$4.134-4.70%
SCARCITY
SCARCITY$0.0737-9.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 23:33
Share

Trending News

More

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Britse beurs brengt private fondsen naar de blockchain

XRP Investors Defy the Market Trend: ProfitableMining Helps XRP Holders Earn $6,875 Daily