Solana Price Slides 5% as ETF Buzz Dies Down While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Maintains Relentless Growth

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 00:09
As Solana (SOL) drops by 5% as ETF frenzy fades, attention quietly turns to Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance is currently in presale phase 6 at $0.035. It will be worth 14.29% higher at $0.04 when it’s in presale stage 7. Those who invest now will have a minimum of 400% when the token goes live. 

Mutuum Finance has raised over $14.8 million and gained over 15600 investors already. Mutuum Finance’s expanding ecosystem and rising on-chain activity are backing its position as one of the few DeFi projects to maintain positive momentum in a slowing crypto market.

Solana’s Path Forward: Discovering Resistance and Support

Solana (SOL) is approximately $183.10, ranging closely between $179 and $185 with neutral technical indicators. Retaking the $190–$200 level would pave the way for more ambitious targets of $210–$220 in the near future, whereas failing to maintain above $176 could open the doorway for further declines to $160–$168. This conservative view underscores Solana’s current balance of upside potential against important resistance levels, as attention increasingly shifts towards prospects like Mutuum Finance (MUTM).

Mutuum Finance Presale Success

Mutuum Finance is doing exceptionally well in the DeFi sector. It has a 95.0/100 trust score at present, which has been certified and audited using Certik. The organization is giving a secure platform to make DeFi transactions. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is integrating tried-and-tested lending features with the security of a fresh ecosystem from another DeFi mandate.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also developing an Ethereum, overcollateralized USD-pegged stablecoin. It will give long-term liquidity, trust, and stability to any client.

Mutuum Finance Presale Enters Phase 6

Mutuum Finance is gaining momentum with presale rounds selling out fast. Presale is in level 6 at $0.035. When the price goes up to the next level, it will be by 14.29% to $0.04. Investment hunger is increasing with the project already having amassed more than $14.8 million and currently having more than 15600 token holders.

Enhancing DeFi Security with Giveaway and $50,000 Bug Bounty

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has now launched $100,000 giveaway. 10 users will receive $10,000 MUTM tokens. The team has also launched a top 50 token holder leaderboard that rewards bonus tokens to large holders.

Mutuum Finance has launched a $50,000 Bug Bounty Program in partnership with CertiK. It will reward and pay all bugs at four levels, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low.

The Next DeFi Lending Generation

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) offers investors a secure and efficient twin lending channel. Smart contracts based on Peer-to-Contract model enable lending by automating the process. Peer-to-Peer infrastructure enables middlemen to be removed and offers lenders and borrowers direct access to one another.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to lead as it raises more than $14.8 million and has over 15,600 investors, while its presale proceeds to phase 6 at $0.035 before rising by 14.29% to $0.04 in stage 7. Investors entering now position themselves to reap an estimated minimum of 400% returns when it goes live, with the support of a 95/100 trust rating by CertiK and an expanding DeFi environment. 

This growth is also fueled by its state-of-the-art dual lending infrastructure, $100,000 giveaway, and $50,000 bug bounty program to maximize security and user trust. Secure your spot in this fast-growing project today and be part of the new era of decentralized lending before the next price hike.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/solana-price-slides-5-as-etf-buzz-dies-down-while-mutuum-finance-mutm-maintains-relentless-growth/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
