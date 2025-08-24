Solana Price Tests $200 Resistance As Trading Volume Surges

In a much anticipated maneuver, Solana tested and exceeded the $200 resistance level again in August 2025.

The token has seen a dramatic price action today, as it fluctuated between $194 and $206. That said, it pressed against this price zone earlier today, in what looks like a definitive move.

Trading volumes and institutional holdings added support for a potential breakout. Was this latest attempt at the barrier a signal for higher targets?

Solana Price Approached Major Resistance

Solana price surpassed the $200 level, a resistance point that rejected advances several times since 2021. This was the ninth test of the barrier.

Analysts said repeated tests often reduced resistance strength, raising the probability of a stronger breakout.

Technical indicators suggested that a weekly close above $200 could shift market structure. That close would turn resistance into support, opening room toward higher levels.

Fibonacci extensions pointed to $250 and $300 as the next possible checkpoints. Analysts also noted that trapped short positions above $200 could fuel momentum.

If the Solana price secured a breakout, buying pressure might accelerate as traders entered new positions.

At press time, the Solana price was near $205, with Relative Strength Index readings close to 70. RSI measures overbought and oversold conditions, with values above 70 often seen as overheated.

Solana Price Reflected Strong On-chain Activity

Solana led decentralized exchange (DEX) trading volumes again. It posted $4.55 Billion in 24-hour activity, surpassing Ethereum’s $3.68 Billion.

Other networks such as BNB Chain and Base recorded lower figures. High trading volume signaled strong liquidity depth on the network.

Analysts said this supported the stability of price moves when volatility increased. Liquidity depth refers to how much an order book can absorb without major swings in price.

Since April 2025, the Solana price formed higher lows on the chart, supported by a rising trendline. This indicated that buyers stepped in consistently at each pullback.

The coiling structure between trendline support and horizontal resistance suggested building pressure.

Analysts pointed out that this structure often resolved in larger moves once resistance broke.

Some market watchers mapped Fibonacci levels beyond $300. They highlighted $360 as a longer-term target if the Solana price achieved a confirmed breakout.

These levels are drawn from previous price swings and used to project potential extensions.

Institutions Added Pressure on Circulating Supply

Institutional interest also played a role. Sol Strategies disclosed holdings of 400,909 SOL in its treasury.

Large purchases reduced circulating supply, creating tighter liquidity in open markets. Analysts said this could magnify price impacts from new demand.

Crypto analyst MartyParty noted that institutional accumulation often tilted market pressure toward the demand side. With less available supply, even moderate buying could have stronger effects.

These conditions aligned with the technical picture of repeated resistance tests and a rising trendline.

In the short term, the Solana price rebounded from mid-range support near $160. The move carried it into the $185–$190 area. That zone served as support and resistance in past cycles.

According to analyst Shardi B, the next resistance cluster sat between $200 and $210. Volume expansion during the recovery indicated buyers entered with conviction.

Source: X

Future Outlook for Solana in 2025

The Solana price pressed against the $200 wall several times in recent years. Each rejection built anticipation for a breakout that could trigger rapid moves.

With DEX activity leading the industry and institutions increasing holdings, fundamentals supported the technical picture.

Analysts identified $200 as the immediate inflection point. If the Solana price closed above that level, projections suggested $250, $300, and possibly $360 as targets.

At press time in August 2025, the Solana price was still below resistance. The coming sessions would show whether the token could turn $200 into lasting support.