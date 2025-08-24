Solana Price To Face More Sideways Action Before Real Breakout, Keep Your Eyes On These Coins In The Meantime

The Solana price has been under the microscope, and the consensus among analysts is clear: expect more sideways action before any major breakout. While many have their eyes glued to SOL, smart traders are shifting focus to fresh presale tokens like Layer Brett (LBRETT), which is making headlines for its explosive potential.

Experts are boldly projecting that LBRETT could deliver 100x gains—potentially leaving the Solana price in the dust for the next market cycle.

Layer Brett (LBRETT) presale and the rise of utility-driven meme coins

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is the talk of the town, merging meme coin appeal with real blockchain utility. Its ongoing presale has captured the attention of DeFi and altcoin enthusiasts, thanks to an early staking APY that soared above 25,000% (now dropping as more users pile in). Close to $1 Million has already been invested and tokens are currently priced at $0.0047. The next price increase is due to happen within the next 36 hours as demand for LBRETT tokens ramps up.

Built atop Ethereum Layer 2, LBRETT brings fast, scalable, low gas fee crypto transactions and robust DeFi features. This blend of meme coin energy and utility is why analysts are watching LBRETT as the next big crypto—especially as it outpaces traditional meme coins and even mainstream crypto like SOL.

Solana (SOL): Sideways consolidation, technical indicators, and what’s next

Solana (SOL) has long been at the forefront of smart contracts and DeFi innovation, boasting lightning-fast transaction speeds and a robust NFT ecosystem. Current analysis suggests the Solana price will likely trade sideways for several months before seeing a meaningful move.

Technical indicators such as the 200 EMA and MACD are flattening below $180, and the RSI is hovering near 54, indicating a neutral SOL trend. Experts predict a potential SOL rise to the $200–$225 range by late 2025, yet warn that macro trends could keep SOL range-bound near its current $181.96 mark.

Despite its strengths, SOL currently lacks the momentum of presale tokens like LBRETT. The appeal of exponentially greater upside has many investors redirecting funds from established coins such as SOL into the Layer Brett ecosystem.

Why Layer Brett is building exponential momentum

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is showing all the hallmarks of a next 100x altcoin, with its presale in high demand. Here’s what sets it apart from SOL and meme coins:

Experience the next evolution of decentralized finance with LBRETT, an innovative Layer 2 token. By building directly on the Ethereum network, LBRETT delivers lightning-fast transactions and drastically reduced costs while leveraging the unparalleled security of the world’s leading smart contract blockchain.

LBRETT tokens are available at an exclusive early-bird pricing of $0.0047 (at the time of writing), providing a clear advantage for first-movers. Early participants have already secured incredible staking rewards, initially soaring above 25,000% APY. These rates are designed to decrease as the network grows, adding a layer of urgency to the opportunity.

Beyond the viral appeal of a meme coin, Layer Brett offers genuine utility. It’s a technology-backed asset providing real value across decentralized finance and Web3 applications. Participate without any restrictive KYC requirements, giving full control and true self-custody. Plus, a massive $1 million giveaway and community campaigns are fueling the excitement and adding even more incentive to get involved.

Act fast or miss out on the next crypto bull run

With SOL consolidating, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is shaping up to be the top coin and possibly do 100x. The presale won’t last forever—stake now to secure massive APYs and a spot in the $1 million giveaway.

Don’t let the SOL sideways action keep you on the sidelines: Layer Brett is where meme power meets real blockchain utility, and early backers could ride the wave into the 2025 crypto bull run.

Can You Afford To Miss LBRETT’s Climb To Crypto Stardom? Secure Your LBRETT Tokens Today!



Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X