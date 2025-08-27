Solana, Pump.fun, and HYPE Surge Among Top Performers

The Bitcoin price has gone down by more than 2% in the last 7 days, prompting investors to move towards other assets. However, many of these top gainers aren’t necessarily low-cap picks, but high-cap assets such as Solana, Pump.fun, and Hyperliquid. All three have surged by large single-digit or double-digit percentages in the last 24 hours.

What is their importance? They could lie at the centre of deciding what investors consider to be the best crypto to buy now.

Today’s Top Gainers: Solana, Pump.fun, and HYPE

Listed below are the top gainers of today, bolstered by Bitcoin’s recent surge and some ecosystem developments of their own.

Solana (SOL)

Solana experienced a massive 7% surge in the last 24 hours and currently trades above the $202 mark with a market cap of over $109 billion. This growth has put it ahead of BTC in terms of percentage surge.

The factors responsible for this surge are four. First, Robinhood Micro Futures launched, giving users access to SOL-based derivatives, although that happened in July. The more immediate reason for SOL’s growth is the inclusion of this chain in the latest RWA assets.

Now the question remains whether the momentum will continue to sustain at the current level. The simple answer is complex. Ali Martinez, a prominent crypto analyst, recently said that the target for SOL remains $300, provided it is able to stay above support and continue following the current pattern.

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Pump.fun is a SOL-based crypto that has made its way to the top gainer chart, surging by more than 6% in the last 24 hours. Currently trading around the $0.002 level, this high-cap token with a market cap of just above $1.04 billion has seen decreased trading volume, indicating that people are willing to hold this crypto.

Why is the crypto growing? Ecosystem development could be one reason. The latest involves the launch of the Pump.fun leaderboard, where traders and influencers can engage in a competition in real time.

The buyback and burn program has also kept the crypto among top investor preferences.

Technicals, however, show a different outlook. They suggest that the recent surge may only be short-term since, after August 12, the crypto’s price has been trending downward. The falling trend lines could intersect by the beginning of September 2025, which may lead to a price reversal.

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Hyperliquid surged by more than 10% in the last 24 hours. It is currently trading at around $49 and has a market cap of $16.4 billion.

As for the reason behind this surge, Bitcoin’s momentum spillover is the primary factor. Aggressive buybacks are another driver, and whales have also been accumulating the crypto.

In terms of ecosystem development, Hyperliquid recently posted on X that BitGo custody for HYPE has gone live. Essentially, this means the exchange has now integrated HyperEVM into its ecosystem.

Best Crypto to Buy Now

The top picks of the day have shown that the market is focused on utility-centric crypto initiatives, which is why the following assets are perfect for the “best crypto to buy now” list.

Snorter

Solana’s recent growth has been creating ripple effects across the market, and meme coins within its ecosystem are often the first to benefit. Among them, Snorter stands out as a project that could capture investor attention thanks to its combination of utility and memetic appeal

Designed as a Telegram-based trading bot, Snorter makes it easier for traders to find and invest in emerging Solana-based meme coins at the right time, giving them an inroad into projects that could surge quickly.

Snorter also offers a range of practical features, starting with automated sniping tools, fast swaps, and strong security protections, including honeypot and rug pull detection. Being active on Telegram adds social trading perks as well, with copy trading available so users can follow the moves of experienced traders directly within the app. Its fee structure, capped at just 0.85 percent, makes it one of the more affordable options compared to other Solana trading bots.

The project’s imagery adds another layer of uniqueness. Instead of relying on the standard dog or frog mascots, Snorter features an aardvark, a distinctive and quirky choice that ties back to its utility by symbolizing its ability to “sniff out” profitable meme coin opportunities. This originality has helped it stand apart from the crowded meme coin field.

So far, the project has raised over $3.4 million in its ICO, signaling strong investor interest.

With its balance of affordability, functionality, and a fresh memetic identity, many analysts see Snorter as one of the most promising Solana-based meme coins available today.

Best Wallet Token

The surge of Solana-based meme coins has shown how powerful token launchpads can be in fueling early investor gains. By giving retail participants access to tokens before they hit major exchanges, launchpads have become a cornerstone of meme coin success stories.

This is where Best Wallet Token comes in, since it powers Best Wallet, a platform that has made its token launchpad one of the most attractive features on the market. Through it, users can discover and invest in projects at an early stage, capturing upside potential that is often out of reach once a token lists.

Beyond the launchpad, Best Wallet Token brings other strong perks to the ecosystem. The wallet itself supports buying and selling crypto with fiat, swapping across more than 60 chains, and staking options that currently integrate with leading pools like Lido and Rocketpool. Security has also been a top priority, with Fireblocks technology ensuring user funds are safeguarded. These combined features make Best Wallet a versatile platform suitable for both newcomers and seasoned crypto investors.

Recent updates have only strengthened its appeal. Version 2.10 introduced support for Solana and Solana-based tokens, giving users exposure to one of the fastest-growing ecosystems, along with Bitcoin swap functionality and a gamified rewards system that keeps users engaged. These constant improvements show the team’s commitment to evolving the wallet into a full-featured hub for crypto management.

The results have been clear. Best Wallet Token has raised over $15 million to date during its ICO, reflecting strong investor confidence in a utility-driven asset that could grow alongside the very meme coin and altcoin projects it helps launch.

Wall Street Pepe

Whale action has been responsible for pushing most of the top gainers lately, with institutions playing an outsized role in driving these moves. While that gives institutions an edge, retail investors also deserve their chance to shape markets. That is the mission of Wall Street Pepe, a meme coin built on the idea of giving more power back to regular traders.

The project’s imagery blends the familiar Pepe meme with the aesthetics of Wall Street, creating a character that symbolizes retail investors rising against the dominance of whales. Its utility supports that same message. The Alpha Trading Chat feature is a central perk, providing investors with deep insights into meme coin opportunities and trading strategies. This has already shown results, with members reporting gains of more than 600 percent in some plays, including tokens like Pudgy Penguins.

Wall Street Pepe has also expanded into the Solana ecosystem, a major development that has opened the door to even more growth. Its buyback and burn program adds further value by linking its Ethereum and Solana versions together. For every WEPE (SOL) bought, a WEPE (ETH) is burned, creating a deflationary cycle that strengthens the token’s price potential over time.

These changes have helped it grow rapidly, with the price surging by more than 30 percent in the past week. That makes Wall Street Pepe not only a retail-driven meme coin with strong community utility but also one of the best gainers of August, standing out as a low-cap option with parabolic potential.

Conclusion

The top gainers list of today showcases a unique trend: users are looking for innovative projects with high potential upsides. Solana’s recent jump shows how inclusive the blockchain is, while Pump.fun’s surge hints at a growing ecosystem. Although Hyperliquid has surged because of Bitcoin’s recent bounce, its own ecosystem is also flourishing. The best crypto to buy now, however, could be found among ICOs and projects that have gone through massive overhauls recently.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.