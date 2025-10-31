Solana Set to Mirror Bitcoin’s Success, Says Bitwise CIO in Bold New Prediction

Solana could mirror Bitcoin’s explosive success, according to Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan’s bold new prediction.

Hougan outlines a “two ways to win” thesis, driven by stablecoins and real-world asset tokenization.

SOL currently holds 14% of the $768B market alongside Ethereum, Tron, and BNB Chain.

Solana might very well be the next success story like Bitcoin, at least as far as Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan has assessed. Matt Hougan insisted in his latest analysis that the reason Solana can expect “explosive” growth in the future has everything to do with the fact that the network “sits at the nexus of the largest upcoming paradigm shift in the crypto universe.”

Solana’s “Two Ways to Win” Strategy

Hougan described his investment approach as “two ways to win” opportunities. For example, he talked about the use of “Bitcoin as a digital money that benefits from the total increase in the worldwide ‘store-of-value’ market and from increasing its share of that market.”

The combined worth of gold and the total worth of Bitcoin amounts to approximately $27.5 trillion. This indicates the share of Bitcoin at 9%. When the total market doubles to $55 trillion and assuming the share of the cryptocurrency remains the same, the price of the currency can easily double. In case the share of the cryptocurrency rises as well, the price can touch $6.5 million.

Why Solana Fits This Model

Based on the same principle, Hougan states: “I believe Solana has a similar two-way investment opportunity. SOL has a strong positioning in two very rapidly growing sectors: the stablecoin market and the tokenization of real-world assets. Both of these sectors are poised to play a pivotal role in the financial evolution of the world in the upcoming phase.”

Solana presently competes in the same space as Ethereum, Tron, and BNB Chain in facilitating stable currency transactions and tokenized assets. The total market accounted for by the above-mentioned platforms currently sums up to approximately $768 billion, out of which SOL accounted for 14%. According to Hougan, the market can expand up to ten times or more in the future.

What Makes Solana Stand Out

Hougan noted that the main advantages of Solana include its speed, cost-effectiveness, and friendly development environment. This is because SOL can process transactions very quickly and at a reduced cost.

Additionally, the interest in the network from institutions has started to rise; for example, Western Union has chosen to use SOL as the infrastructure for their stablecoins.

For Hougan, SOL is more than another Layer 1 blockchain solution. Instead, it represents a pivotal role in the future of digital finance. While the tokenized assets market and the stablecoin market continue to evolve and SOL develops as a player in this space, the worth of the network could increase substantially.

