Solana might very well be the next success story like Bitcoin, at least as far as Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan has assessed. Matt Hougan insisted in his latest analysis that the reason Solana can expect "explosive" growth in the future has everything to do with the fact that the network "sits at the […]

Solana Set to Mirror Bitcoin’s Success, Says Bitwise CIO in Bold New Prediction

By: Tronweekly
2025/10/31 22:00
Solana
  • Solana could mirror Bitcoin’s explosive success, according to Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan’s bold new prediction.
  • Hougan outlines a “two ways to win” thesis, driven by stablecoins and real-world asset tokenization.
  • SOL currently holds 14% of the $768B market alongside Ethereum, Tron, and BNB Chain.

Solana might very well be the next success story like Bitcoin, at least as far as Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan has assessed. Matt Hougan insisted in his latest analysis that the reason Solana can expect “explosive” growth in the future has everything to do with the fact that the network “sits at the nexus of the largest upcoming paradigm shift in the crypto universe.”

Solana’s “Two Ways to Win” Strategy

Hougan described his investment approach as “two ways to win” opportunities. For example, he talked about the use of “Bitcoin as a digital money that benefits from the total increase in the worldwide ‘store-of-value’ market and from increasing its share of that market.”

The combined worth of gold and the total worth of Bitcoin amounts to approximately $27.5 trillion. This indicates the share of Bitcoin at 9%. When the total market doubles to $55 trillion and assuming the share of the cryptocurrency remains the same, the price of the currency can easily double. In case the share of the cryptocurrency rises as well, the price can touch $6.5 million.

Why Solana Fits This Model

Based on the same principle, Hougan states: “I believe Solana has a similar two-way investment opportunity. SOL has a strong positioning in two very rapidly growing sectors: the stablecoin market and the tokenization of real-world assets. Both of these sectors are poised to play a pivotal role in the financial evolution of the world in the upcoming phase.”

Solana presently competes in the same space as Ethereum, Tron, and BNB Chain in facilitating stable currency transactions and tokenized assets. The total market accounted for by the above-mentioned platforms currently sums up to approximately $768 billion, out of which SOL accounted for 14%. According to Hougan, the market can expand up to ten times or more in the future.

Also Read | Bitwise Solana ETF Shatters Records With Explosive Trading Debut in the U.S.

What Makes Solana Stand Out

Hougan noted that the main advantages of Solana include its speed, cost-effectiveness, and friendly development environment. This is because SOL can process transactions very quickly and at a reduced cost.

Additionally, the interest in the network from institutions has started to rise; for example, Western Union has chosen to use SOL as the infrastructure for their stablecoins.

For Hougan, SOL is more than another Layer 1 blockchain solution. Instead, it represents a pivotal role in the future of digital finance. While the tokenized assets market and the stablecoin market continue to evolve and SOL develops as a player in this space, the worth of the network could increase substantially.

Also Read | Avalon Labs Redefines Blockchain Innovation with Powerful AI-Driven RWA Ecosystem

You May Also Like

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Key Takeaways Sunday saw a bold move where the US Senate went forward with the aim of putting an end to the US government shutdown that has shaken the whole country. The shutdown had caused severe problems in multiple sectors. Federal workers were sidelined, domestic flights were in disorder, and most importantly, the food aid ... Read more The post Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
