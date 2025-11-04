Solana Slumps 20% Despite Record ETF Inflows Signaling Institutional Interest

COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up →

Solana spot ETFs launched successfully in the U.S., drawing record inflows of over $500 million in their debut week, highlighting strong institutional demand for the blockchain’s high-speed capabilities. However, Solana’s price has fallen nearly 20% since, amid broader market outflows and volatility in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Record Inflows for Solana ETFs: The BSOL fund led with $417-421 million in net inflows, ranking among the top 20 ETFs by assets.

Bitwise’s Solana ETF started with $223 million in seed capital, outpacing competitors like Grayscale’s $2.2 million launch.

Price Decline Despite Success: Solana dropped over 30% in the past month, trading at $162.2, influenced by $798 million in Bitcoin ETF outflows and macro volatility.

What Are the Reasons Behind Solana ETF’s Record Inflows Despite Price Drop?

Solana spot ETFs have captured significant investor attention since their U.S. debut, amassing over $513 million in assets under management primarily through robust weekly inflows. The BSOL fund alone attracted $417 to $421 million in its first week, underscoring Solana’s appeal due to its high-speed transactions and growing DeFi ecosystem. Despite this, the token’s price has declined nearly 20%, driven by broader cryptocurrency market outflows and volatility affecting Bitcoin and Ethereum.

How Have Solana ETF Inflows Compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum This Week?

Solana ETFs have demonstrated resilience with $65 million in inflows this week, led by BSOL at $65.16 million and GSOL at $5.34 million, according to on-chain data from SoSoValue. In contrast, Bitcoin ETFs faced $798 million in outflows over the past week, including $186.51 million today, pushing Bitcoin below $110,000. Ethereum ETFs saw minor inflows of $15 million last week but recorded $135.6 million in outflows today, reducing their net inflows to $14.3 billion. These trends highlight Solana’s relative strength amid capital rotation from established networks, fueled by staking yields around 7% offered by funds like Bitwise. Expert Vincent Liu from Kronos Research notes that fresh catalysts, including tokenized assets and stablecoin infrastructure on Solana, are drawing capital from Bitcoin and Ethereum. Vetle Lunde, head of research at K33, emphasizes the launch’s success in attracting substantial demand despite outflows in other blockchain networks.

Source: SoSoValue; Solana spot ETF flows.

Solana’s ecosystem advantages, such as efficient DeFi activity and potential for tokenized assets, contributed to $44.4 million in inflows on Friday alone last week, elevating cumulative inflows to $199.2 million and total assets over $502 million. This week’s 20% drop in assets to $420 million reflects short-term market pressures, yet daily inflows remain positive at $70.5 million. The funds’ performance positions Solana as a leader in altcoin ETFs, alongside emerging options like the HSBC-backed Litecoin and HBAR ETFs, as well as Grayscale’s Solana Trust conversion.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Caused Solana’s 20% Price Slump After ETF Launch?

Source: SoSoValue; U.S. spot Ethereum ETF flows.

Solana’s price fell nearly 20% since its ETF debut due to macro volatility and outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, totaling $798 million and $135.6 million respectively last week. Trading at $162.2, it reflects an 8% daily drop and 30% monthly decline, contrasting with the funds’ strong $513 million inflows driven by institutional interest in Solana’s infrastructure.

Will Solana ETFs Continue Attracting Inflows Amid Market Volatility?

Yes, Solana ETFs are likely to sustain inflows thanks to staking yields and emerging narratives around DeFi and tokenized assets, as per insights from Kronos Research. While short-term volatility persists, long-term demand from investors rotating capital from Bitcoin and Ethereum could push assets beyond current $420 million levels, according to K33 research.

Key Takeaways

Strong Debut Performance : Solana ETFs gathered $513 million in assets, with BSOL leading inflows at over $400 million, signaling institutional confidence in its scalability.

: Solana ETFs gathered $513 million in assets, with BSOL leading inflows at over $400 million, signaling institutional confidence in its scalability. Market-Wide Pressures : Despite successes, $798 million Bitcoin outflows and Ethereum’s dips highlight interconnected crypto trends impacting Solana’s 20% price drop.

: Despite successes, $798 million Bitcoin outflows and Ethereum’s dips highlight interconnected crypto trends impacting Solana’s 20% price drop. Optimistic Outlook: Experts like Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan stress Solana’s role in stablecoin and asset tokenization, recommending investors view dips as buying opportunities for network growth.

Conclusion

The debut of Solana spot ETFs marks a pivotal moment for altcoin investments, with record inflows exceeding $500 million underscoring its high-speed transaction and DeFi potential despite a 20% price correction. As Bitcoin and Ethereum face outflows, Solana’s staking yields and infrastructure innovations position it for recovery. Investors should monitor macro shifts, but the trajectory suggests sustained growth in tokenized assets and stablecoin ecosystems heading into late 2025.