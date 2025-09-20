The post Solana (SOL) Founder Anatoly Yakovenko Issues Serious Bitcoin (BTC) Warning! “In 5 Years…” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana (SOL) founder Anatoly Yakovenko, who stands out with his bold statements, spoke about Bitcoin. Stating that quantum technology is advancing rapidly, Solana founder warned the Bitcoin (BTC) community. Speaking at the 2025 All-In Summit, Yakovenko urged the Bitcoin community to accelerate efforts to protect against quantum attacks, arguing that a major breakthrough in quantum computing could come much sooner than expected. Accordingly, Yakovenko stated that there is a “50/50” chance of a breakthrough in quantum computing by 2030, and said that the Bitcoin community should “speed things up.” Yakovenko warned that quantum computing could break Bitcoin’s ECDSA within 5 years and stated that quantum-resistant signatures should be adopted. “There is an urgent need to migrate Bitcoin’s cryptographic infrastructure to quantum-resistant signatures. There will be a major quantum breakthrough in 5 years. Quantum computers will theoretically be able to solve Bitcoin’s existing elliptic curve digital signature algorithm (ECDSA). That’s why Bitcoin needs to move fast to surpass quantum by 2030.” Anatoly Yakovenko said that in response to quantum risks, Solana has taken a proactive step by introducing Winternitz Vault, a quantum-safe security feature. According to Yakovenko, the solution uses hash-based Winternitz One-Time Signatures (WOTS) that generate a new cryptographic key for each transaction. This approach minimizes the exposure of public keys that could be targeted by quantum attacks. It is predicted that quantum computers will eventually be able to break today’s encryption, creating security concerns for users in the blockchain industry. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/solana-sol-founder-anatoly-yakovenko-issues-serious-bitcoin-btc-warning-in-5-years/The post Solana (SOL) Founder Anatoly Yakovenko Issues Serious Bitcoin (BTC) Warning! “In 5 Years…” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana (SOL) founder Anatoly Yakovenko, who stands out with his bold statements, spoke about Bitcoin. Stating that quantum technology is advancing rapidly, Solana founder warned the Bitcoin (BTC) community. Speaking at the 2025 All-In Summit, Yakovenko urged the Bitcoin community to accelerate efforts to protect against quantum attacks, arguing that a major breakthrough in quantum computing could come much sooner than expected. Accordingly, Yakovenko stated that there is a “50/50” chance of a breakthrough in quantum computing by 2030, and said that the Bitcoin community should “speed things up.” Yakovenko warned that quantum computing could break Bitcoin’s ECDSA within 5 years and stated that quantum-resistant signatures should be adopted. “There is an urgent need to migrate Bitcoin’s cryptographic infrastructure to quantum-resistant signatures. There will be a major quantum breakthrough in 5 years. Quantum computers will theoretically be able to solve Bitcoin’s existing elliptic curve digital signature algorithm (ECDSA). That’s why Bitcoin needs to move fast to surpass quantum by 2030.” Anatoly Yakovenko said that in response to quantum risks, Solana has taken a proactive step by introducing Winternitz Vault, a quantum-safe security feature. According to Yakovenko, the solution uses hash-based Winternitz One-Time Signatures (WOTS) that generate a new cryptographic key for each transaction. This approach minimizes the exposure of public keys that could be targeted by quantum attacks. It is predicted that quantum computers will eventually be able to break today’s encryption, creating security concerns for users in the blockchain industry. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/solana-sol-founder-anatoly-yakovenko-issues-serious-bitcoin-btc-warning-in-5-years/

Solana (SOL) Founder Anatoly Yakovenko Issues Serious Bitcoin (BTC) Warning! “In 5 Years…”

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 05:08
Solana
SOL$238.17-2.81%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,409.21-1.34%
Movement
MOVE$0.1288-1.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017481+0.09%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000146-11.51%

Solana (SOL) founder Anatoly Yakovenko, who stands out with his bold statements, spoke about Bitcoin.

Stating that quantum technology is advancing rapidly, Solana founder warned the Bitcoin (BTC) community.

Speaking at the 2025 All-In Summit, Yakovenko urged the Bitcoin community to accelerate efforts to protect against quantum attacks, arguing that a major breakthrough in quantum computing could come much sooner than expected.

Accordingly, Yakovenko stated that there is a “50/50” chance of a breakthrough in quantum computing by 2030, and said that the Bitcoin community should “speed things up.”

Yakovenko warned that quantum computing could break Bitcoin’s ECDSA within 5 years and stated that quantum-resistant signatures should be adopted.

Anatoly Yakovenko said that in response to quantum risks, Solana has taken a proactive step by introducing Winternitz Vault, a quantum-safe security feature.

According to Yakovenko, the solution uses hash-based Winternitz One-Time Signatures (WOTS) that generate a new cryptographic key for each transaction. This approach minimizes the exposure of public keys that could be targeted by quantum attacks.

It is predicted that quantum computers will eventually be able to break today’s encryption, creating security concerns for users in the blockchain industry.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/solana-sol-founder-anatoly-yakovenko-issues-serious-bitcoin-btc-warning-in-5-years/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01677-0.94%
Solana
SOL$238.24-2.56%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.94-2.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.44-1.02%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.94-2.44%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013977-2.68%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00185-3.39%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally