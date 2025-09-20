Solana (SOL) Founder Anatoly Yakovenko Issues Serious Bitcoin (BTC) Warning! “In 5 Years…”

Solana (SOL) founder Anatoly Yakovenko, who stands out with his bold statements, spoke about Bitcoin.

Stating that quantum technology is advancing rapidly, Solana founder warned the Bitcoin (BTC) community.

Speaking at the 2025 All-In Summit, Yakovenko urged the Bitcoin community to accelerate efforts to protect against quantum attacks, arguing that a major breakthrough in quantum computing could come much sooner than expected.

Accordingly, Yakovenko stated that there is a “50/50” chance of a breakthrough in quantum computing by 2030, and said that the Bitcoin community should “speed things up.”

Yakovenko warned that quantum computing could break Bitcoin’s ECDSA within 5 years and stated that quantum-resistant signatures should be adopted.

Anatoly Yakovenko said that in response to quantum risks, Solana has taken a proactive step by introducing Winternitz Vault, a quantum-safe security feature.

According to Yakovenko, the solution uses hash-based Winternitz One-Time Signatures (WOTS) that generate a new cryptographic key for each transaction. This approach minimizes the exposure of public keys that could be targeted by quantum attacks.

It is predicted that quantum computers will eventually be able to break today’s encryption, creating security concerns for users in the blockchain industry.

