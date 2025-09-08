Solana (SOL) Founder Makes Statement About Ethereum: “What They’ve Been Able to Do Since 2015, We…”

Solana (SOL) co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko spoke on X (formerly Twitter) about Solana’s network usage and its advantages in economic activity. Yakovenko’s statement was seen as a response to some criticisms of blockchain transaction data.

Yakovenko stated that Solana’s performance is constantly improving thanks to its high transaction speed, revealing that 2.9 billion transactions were processed in August 2025 alone. He claimed this figure represents a significant difference compared to Ethereum (ETH), which has seen a total of 2.9 billion transactions since 2015. In other words, according to the founder, Solana has reached Ethereum’s historical total transaction volume in just one month.

According to data previously shared on Solana’s official account, network applications generated $148 million in revenue in August. This represented a 92% year-over-year increase, the highest revenue among all blockchain networks. Furthermore, the number of active wallets doubled year-over-year to 83 million, while the number of newly issued tokens rose to 843,000. 357 of these tokens were valued at over $1 million.

Yakovenko argued that this data demonstrates the scalability and growth potential of the Solana ecosystem. His statement was interpreted as a direct response to criticisms that Solana is “just a showpiece.”

*This is not investment advice.

