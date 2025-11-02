Solana (SOL) Inflows Decline Amid Struggles to Surpass $200



Lawrence Jengar



Solana’s spot inflows have fallen to a six-month low of $180 million as the cryptocurrency struggles to maintain a price above $200, despite new ETF launches.

Solana (SOL), a prominent cryptocurrency known for its high-speed transactions and robust ecosystem, has seen its spot inflows plummet to a six-month low of $180 million. This decline comes amid the cryptocurrency’s ongoing struggle to break through the $200 price barrier, according to CoinMarketCap.

ETF Launches Fail to Boost Inflows

Despite the recent introduction of two Solana-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States, investor interest seems to have waned. This lack of enthusiasm has been reflected in the reduced liquidity and increased exchange outflows, which have contributed to the decline in spot inflows. The ETFs, which were anticipated to invigorate market interest, have so far failed to generate the expected impact.

Technical Indicators Signal Bearish Trend

Solana’s price has recently dipped to approximately $186, unable to maintain a position above the psychological $200 mark. Technical indicators, including moving averages, are currently signaling a short-term bearish trend. This suggests the possibility of Solana retesting lower support levels, which could further impact investor sentiment and inflow figures.

Market Context and Future Prospects

According to data from Coinglass, the current inflows are significantly lower when compared to previous months, highlighting a shift in market dynamics. The cryptocurrency market has been experiencing volatility, with macroeconomic factors and regulatory developments playing pivotal roles in shaping investor behavior.

Analysts suggest that for Solana to regain its upward momentum, it will need to break through the $200 resistance level and sustain its position. This could potentially reignite investor interest and lead to increased inflows, provided that external market conditions remain favorable.

As the market continues to evolve, Solana’s development team remains focused on enhancing the network’s scalability and efficiency, which are critical factors for long-term success. Observers will be keenly watching how the cryptocurrency navigates these challenges in the coming months.

