Solana (SOL) Price: Institutions Drive Buying Spree as SOL Eyes $300 Target

By: Coincentral
2025/09/18 16:19
1
1$0.013997+1,299.70%
Solana
SOL$246.88-0.16%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00605+4.31%

TLDR

  • Solana broke above $180 with analysts targeting $245-$252 resistance zone
  • 17 treasury firms now hold 17.1 million SOL, representing nearly 3% of total supply
  • Galaxy Digital purchased additional 1.2 million SOL tokens, bringing holdings to 6.5 million
  • Wrapped Bitcoin supply on Solana network reached all-time highs
  • 85% of new crypto tokens (85 million out of 100 million) are now issued on Solana

Solana price has broken above the $240 level after months of sideways movement. The cryptocurrency is drawing attention from both retail and institutional investors.

Solana (SOL) PriceSolana (SOL) Price

Multiple analysts are watching the mid-$240s to low-$250s range as the next resistance zone. This area sits between $245 and $252 according to current market analysis.

If Solana maintains support in the low-$230s, traders expect a move toward the $245-$252 range. A push beyond this level could target $260-$280.

A decisive weekly close above Solana’s previous all-time high near $294 would put the $300 area within reach. Coinpedia’s average forecast for 2025 sits around $325.

Some optimistic projections point to levels above $400. These forecasts depend on continued institutional adoption and network growth.

Institutional Money Flows Into Solana

Treasury management firms are accumulating Solana tokens at record levels. Currently, 17 treasury firms hold 15.83 million SOL tokens combined.

Source: Solana Reserve

This represents nearly 3% of Solana’s entire circulating supply. These institutions typically hold positions for longer periods rather than quick trades.

Forward Industries completed a $1.65 billion raise to purchase more SOL tokens. The company plans to deploy these tokens directly into Solana’s DeFi ecosystem.

Galaxy Digital, led by Mike Novogratz, purchased another 1.2 million SOL tokens on September 15. This brought Galaxy’s total holdings to approximately 6.5 million SOL.

Source: Lookonchain

Galaxy also helped Forward Industries complete its fundraising round. The firm’s continued accumulation shows confidence in Solana’s long-term prospects.

Network Activity Reaches New Heights

Stablecoin inflows to Solana are increasing rapidly. USDC and USDT supplies on the network continue growing.

These inflows indicate traders and projects are moving capital onto Solana. The fresh liquidity supports increased trading activity across the ecosystem.

Wrapped Bitcoin supply on Solana just hit an all-time high. This shows Bitcoin holders are bringing their assets to Solana for yield opportunities.

Cross-chain activity demonstrates confidence in Solana’s technology and security model. Bitcoin users are staking and trading through Solana protocols.

The integration creates deeper market connections between Bitcoin and Solana ecosystems. This cross-pollination brings additional capital to the network.

Token Launches Dominate Solana

Out of 100 million tokens issued across all major crypto networks, 85 million now exist on Solana. This represents 85% of all new token launches.

The tokens include stablecoins, memecoins, project tokens, and liquidity provider tokens. Solana’s low fees and high speed attract developers.

Each token launch represents developer activity and economic experimentation. New projects bring users and capital to the ecosystem.

Solana has become the preferred launchpad for DeFi protocols, NFT projects, and payment applications. The infrastructure supports rapid innovation cycles.

The network’s ultra-fast transaction speeds and minimal costs enable new use cases. This technical advantage drives continued adoption.

Galaxy Digital’s recent purchases and Forward Industries’ billion-dollar raise demonstrate institutional confidence. Treasury firms are making long-term bets on Solana’s infrastructure role in decentralized finance.

The post Solana (SOL) Price: Institutions Drive Buying Spree as SOL Eyes $300 Target appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SEC Approves Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for Trading

SEC Approves Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for Trading

SEC greenlights GDLC, the first U.S.-listed multi-asset crypto ETF, offering exposure to BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL and ADA.
Union
U$0.014252+1.22%
Solana
SOL$247.23+0.02%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,148.34+0.25%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 17:55
Share
Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

The post Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Plasma is conducting an airdrop for early token sale contributors. The airdrop rewards smaller depositors who completed Sonar verification during Plasma’s fundraising phase. Plasma today announced a token distribution for contributors to its public sale, with eligibility verified through Sonar. The airdrop targets smaller depositors who participated in Plasma’s fundraising round and completed Sonar verification, rewarding early backers with XPL tokens as the network moves toward broader availability. Plasma’s deposit campaign drew more than $1 billion in stablecoin commitments in just over 30 minutes, granting participants the right to join the public sale. The public sale, conducted on Echo, attracted $373 million in commitments, seven times its $50 million cap. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sonar-airdrop-ai-reputation-web3/
1
1$0.014+1,300.00%
Echo
ECHO$0.03985-0.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08821+0.74%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 03:46
Share
North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

The post North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes North America received $2.3 trillion in crypto value between July 2024 and June 2025, representing 26% of global activity. Tokenized U.S. treasuries saw assets under management (AUM) grow from $2 billion to over $7 billion in the last twelve months. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now account for over $120 billion in AUM, signaling strong institutional demand for the asset. . North America has established itself as a major center for cryptocurrency activity, with significant transaction volumes recorded over the past year. The region’s growth highlights an increasing institutional and retail interest in digital assets, particularly within the United States. According to a new report from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis published on September 17, North America received $2.3 trillion in cryptocurrency value between July 2024 and June 2025. This volume represents 26% of all global transaction activity during that period. The report suggests this activity was influenced by a more favorable regulatory outlook and institutional trading strategies. A peak in monthly value was recorded in December 2024, when an estimated $244 billion was transferred in a single month. ETFs and Tokenization Drive Adoption The rise of spot Bitcoin BTC $115 760 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $43.60 B ETFs has been a significant factor in the market’s expansion. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now hold over $120 billion in assets under management (AUM), making up a large portion of the roughly $180 billion held globally. The strong demand is reflected in a recent resumption of inflows, although the products are not without their detractors, with author Robert Kiyosaki calling ETFs “for losers.” The market for tokenized real-world assets also saw notable growth. While funds holding tokenized U.S. treasuries expanded their AUM from approximately $2 billion to more than $7 billion, the trend is expanding into other asset classes.…
B
B$0.48098-10.20%
Threshold
T$0.01726-0.34%
Union
U$0.014252+1.22%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:07
Share

Trending News

More

SEC Approves Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for Trading

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP