Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for August 20

Despite sellers’ pressure, some coins are in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has gone up by almost 3% over the past day.

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is rising after a resistance breakout of $182.30. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the upward move is likely to continue to the $190 mark.

On the longer time frame, bulls are trying to get back in the game after yesterday’s bearish closure. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $180-$190 is the most likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating as the price of SOL is far from the support and resistance levels. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to fix above the $209 mark. In that case, the upward move may lead to a test of the $230 range.

SOL is trading at $184.89 at press time.