Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 9

Most of the coins remain in the green zone today, according to CoinMarketCap.

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has risen by 0.51% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $219.76. If bears’ pressure continues, one can expect a test of the $210 mark shortly.

On the longer time frame, the rate of SOL has bounced off the $218 resistance level.

If the daily candle closes far from that mark, the correction may continue to the $200-$210 range.

From the midterm point of view, the price of SOL is testing the $219.97 level. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the bar closes around that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $230-$240 area.

SOL is trading at $217.82 at press time.