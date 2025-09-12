Solana (SOL) Whales Pivot To Mutuum Finance (MUTM), A DeFi Crypto Coin Turning Into The Talk Of 2025

Solana (SOL) whales are shifting focus as technical charts point to possible weakness in its current rally. At the same time, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi crypto coin in its presale, is emerging as a subject of market attention in 2025.

While Solana is forming a rising wedge that analysts say could lead to a pullback near $160, Mutuum Finance has already recorded strong traction, advancing 250% from its opening presale price. These developments highlight the diverging paths of an established altcoin and a new entrant drawing speculative energy.

Solana Price Faces Technical Pressure

Solana has been trading near $202, moving inside a rising wedge that often signals weakening momentum. This pattern has been unfolding since June and is now tightening between resistance at $210–$216 and support along rising lows. Analysts warn that unless SOL holds above $210, selling pressure could intensify.

Consequently, traders are tracking potential retracement levels. Fibonacci indicators suggest support may first appear near $191. A deeper correction could push the token toward $177 or even $167. In a more aggressive decline, previous demand zones in the $157–$144 range could come back into play.

Therefore, two possible outcomes remain. SOL could break down from its wedge immediately, confirming the bearish setup, or it could test resistance one more time near $216 before failing. Either way, analysts agree the structure shows fading buyer strength. This raises questions for investors watching crypto prices today and trying to decide what crypto to buy now.

Mutuum Finance Presale Status

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is in the Phase 6 of its 11-stage presale. So far $15,600,000 has been raised and the number of holders has reached 16,220. Tokens are worth $0.035, a 250% increase over the first phase price of $0.01.

Phase 6 is selling fast, and next stage is to increase the price by 14.3% to $0.04. The token is expected to launch at $0.06, which means that those who purchase it now are in for possible returns of 550% at launch.

Moreover, the project has launched a dashboard with a leaderboard of the top 50 holders. Those ranked will receive additional token rewards for maintaining their positions. This approach is drawing attention from investors monitoring crypto charts and evaluating what is the best cryptocurrency to invest in during 2025.

Core Mechanics Of The Protocol

Mutuum Finance is introducing dual lending structures. In its Peer-to-Contract (P2C) system, stable assets are pooled and lent through smart contracts with variable interest rates adjusting based on utilization.

In its Peer-to-Peer (P2P) system, users negotiate loans directly, offering flexibility for speculative tokens. Both tracks require overcollateralization, and liquidation safeguards are in place to prevent systemic losses.

Additionally, borrowing caps and deposit limits manage risk exposure. Loan-to-value ratios are structured according to volatility, giving higher thresholds for stablecoins and lower ones for riskier tokens. This design provides balance between capital efficiency and market protection, a factor that crypto investing communities are following closely.

Security And Incentives

The Mutuum Finance team has finalized its CertiK audit with a 95.00 security score. No vulnerabilities were found, and no incidents have been recorded in the past 90 days. Alongside this, the team has launched a $50,000 bug bounty with tiered rewards for critical, major, minor, and low-level vulnerabilities.

Furthermore, a $100,000 giveaway has been announced. Ten winners will each receive $10,000 in MUTM. To qualify, participants must provide a valid wallet address, complete all quests, and invest at least $50 in the presale. These initiatives are fostering engagement among those exploring crypto investment opportunities in 2025.

Why Whales Are Taking Notice

As Solana faces uncertain technical signals, large holders appear to be exploring fresh options. Mutuum Finance’s presale momentum, structured lending mechanics, and verified security audit are creating discussion across trading circles. The project is also positioning itself with liquidity controls and a clear presale roadmap.

Solana whales pivoting to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) shows how fast sentiment is shifting in the crypto market. Investors monitoring crypto news today and asking what crypto to invest in are watching both tokens closely. While Solana is struggling with chart pressure, Mutuum Finance is turning into the talk of 2025 through its presale traction and protocol design.

