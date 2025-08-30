Solana Staking Crushes ETH With Double the Rate And High Yield

- On-chain data shows Solana’s 67% staked supply rate is more than double that of Ethereum’s 30%
- Solana’s baseline staking reward of 6.6% is significantly higher than Ethereum’s 2.8% APY via Lido
- SOL offers no staking minimums and 2-3 day unlocks, giving it a major edge over ETH’s rigid terms
On-chain data reveals a trend that institutions are watching closely; investors are choosing to stake Solana (SOL) at more than double the rate of Ethereum (ETH).
Ethereum being a legacy chain, Solana’s superior rewards and flexible terms are making it the clear winner in the war for staked capital. This trend is backed by a surge in institutional adoption, with public companies already holding massive SOL positions.
Related: Solana (SOL) Institutional Adoption Surges as Public Companies Amass $591 Million
On-Chain Data Shows Solana’s Staking Rate is Double Ethereum’s
The data from Solanabeach tells the whole story. Roughly 67% of Solana’s total supply is currently staked, representing over $82 billion in locked value.
In stark contrast, according to beaconcha, only about 30% of Ethereum’s total supply is staked. This isn’t a new development; Solana’s staked value briefly overtook Ethereum’s back in April 2025, and it has dominated by the percentage metric ever since. This shows a clear and sustained preference among holders to lock up SOL over ETH.
Solana’s 6.6% Staking Reward Crushes Ethereum’s 2.8% APY
The primary reason investors prefer staking SOL is simple; it pays you better.
Solana’s native block rewards offer validators a baseline APY of around 6.6%, driven by the network’s planned inflation schedule. Liquid staking platforms like Jito can push this yield even higher, often exceeding 8% through MEV rewards.
Ethereum, on the other hand, offers a much lower baseline yield. Lido, the largest liquid staking provider, currently offers an APY of only 2.8%. For capital allocators, the choice is obvious.
No Minimums and Fast Unlocks Give Solana a Major Edge
Beyond the yield, Solana makes staking far more accessible. Anyone can stake any amount of SOL directly from their wallet with a simple 2-3 day unlock period.
In Ethereum’s case, it’s the opposite. To run a validator node, requires a minimum of 32 ETH (over $120,000), a barrier that pushes most users into liquid staking pools with longer, more variable unlock periods.
This combination of high capital requirements and rigid terms is a major deterrent. It’s a key factor in a broader market shift, from Ethereum staking to the coming wave of altcoin ETFs, is set to be redefined this market cycle.
Related: From Ethereum Staking to Altcoin ETFs, October Could Redefine Crypto Investing
Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.
Source: https://coinedition.com/solana-staking-vs-ethereum-why-sol-is-winning/