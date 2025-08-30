Solana Staking Crushes ETH With Double the Rate And High Yield

On-chain data shows Solana’s 67% staked supply rate is more than double that of Ethereum’s 30%

Solana’s baseline staking reward of 6.6% is significantly higher than Ethereum’s 2.8% APY via Lido

SOL offers no staking minimums and 2-3 day unlocks, giving it a major edge over ETH’s rigid terms

On-chain data reveals a trend that institutions are watching closely; investors are choosing to stake Solana (SOL) at more than double the rate of Ethereum (ETH).

Ethereum being a legacy chain, Solana’s superior rewards and flexible terms are making it the clear winner in the war for staked capital. This trend is backed by a surge in institutional adoption, with public companies already holding massive SOL positions.

On-Chain Data Shows Solana’s Staking Rate is Double Ethereum’s

The data from Solanabeach tells the whole story. Roughly 67% of Solana’s total supply is currently staked, representing over $82 billion in locked value.

In stark contrast, according to beaconcha, only about 30% of Ethereum’s total supply is staked. This isn’t a new development; Solana’s staked value briefly overtook Ethereum’s back in April 2025, and it has dominated by the percentage metric ever since. This shows a clear and sustained preference among holders to lock up SOL over ETH.

Solana’s 6.6% Staking Reward Crushes Ethereum’s 2.8% APY

The primary reason investors prefer staking SOL is simple; it pays you better.

Solana’s native block rewards offer validators a baseline APY of around 6.6%, driven by the network’s planned inflation schedule. Liquid staking platforms like Jito can push this yield even higher, often exceeding 8% through MEV rewards.

Ethereum, on the other hand, offers a much lower baseline yield. Lido, the largest liquid staking provider, currently offers an APY of only 2.8%. For capital allocators, the choice is obvious.

Source: X

No Minimums and Fast Unlocks Give Solana a Major Edge

Beyond the yield, Solana makes staking far more accessible. Anyone can stake any amount of SOL directly from their wallet with a simple 2-3 day unlock period.

In Ethereum’s case, it’s the opposite. To run a validator node, requires a minimum of 32 ETH (over $120,000), a barrier that pushes most users into liquid staking pools with longer, more variable unlock periods.

This combination of high capital requirements and rigid terms is a major deterrent. It’s a key factor in a broader market shift, from Ethereum staking to the coming wave of altcoin ETFs, is set to be redefined this market cycle.

