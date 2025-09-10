Solana Steps Onto Wall Street as SOL Strategies Officially Lands on Nasdaq

2025/09/10
Altcoins
  • 10 September 2025
Wall Street has a new gateway into the Solana ecosystem after SOL Strategies began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker STKE.

The move places the Toronto-based firm, previously known as Cypherpunk Holdings, among the first Solana-focused companies to secure a U.S. exchange listing.

The debut was marked with a digital bell-ringing ceremony where participants could log their attendance directly on-chain, followed by a live discussion with executives and partners.

Management framed the milestone as both a liquidity boost for investors and a validation of its role in building institutional infrastructure around Solana.

SOL Strategies already oversees a treasury worth nearly $94 million in SOL and earlier this year filed plans to raise up to $1 billion in Canada through various securities offerings. Analysts say its dual listing will make it easier for institutional players to participate, especially as interest in Solana continues to climb.

That interest has been reinforced by high-profile partnerships. Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest recently handed the company responsibility for staking operations tied to its digital assets fund, shifting validator activity to SOL Strategies’ enterprise network. In parallel, firms like DeFi Dev Corp have increased Solana holdings, with its latest $40 million purchase lifting reserves to more than $427 million.

With the Nasdaq listing, SOL Strategies is positioning itself not only as a treasury manager but also as a bridge between traditional finance and one of the fastest-growing blockchain networks. The step underscores Solana’s rising profile on Wall Street and signals how quickly institutional adoption is expanding.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

