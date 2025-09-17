Solana Strategic Reserves Surpass $4B as Companies Accumulate 3% of Supply

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 10:58
FUNToken
FUN$0.00946-1.59%
Solana
SOL$234.64-0.36%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,396.71+0.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0859-2.19%
FORM
FORM$1.9173-9.45%

Solana-based corporate treasuries surged past $4 billion as companies have continued to accumulate the cryptocurrency, according to new data.

Data from the reserve tracker, Strategic Solana Reserve, showed on Tuesday that Solana treasuries hit 17.11 million tokens, worth $4.03 billion at current prices. The reserves accounted for almost 3% of Solana’s (SOL) circulating supply of more than 600 million tokens.

The largest participant was Forward Industries, which held more than 6.8 million SOL, worth $1.61 billion. Other firms such as Sharps Technology, DeFi Development Corp. and Upexi each held about 2 million SOL, with individual allocations exceeding $400 million.

Top Solana strategic reserves. Source: Strategic Solana Reserve

Institutions continue SOL accumulation

Forward Industries announced the formation of its Solana reserve on Sept. 8, saying that crypto native companies like Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital and Jump Crypto will fund its efforts to form the reserve.

The announcement was followed by a SOL buying spree, with Galaxy scooping up as much as $306 million in Solana tokens in one day. 

In addition to Forward Industries, Helius Medical Technologies launched a $500 million Solana treasury reserve on Monday. Its efforts were led by crypto venture capital and hedge fund Pantera Capital, as well as fund manager Summer Capital. 

In a Monday CNBC interview, Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead called Solana the “fastest, cheapest, most-performing” blockchain network. At the same time, he also revealed that their company had a $1.1 billion position on the Solana token. 

Related: Pump.fun daily volume crosses $1B as memecoins surge in September

Bitcoin and Ether reserves

While Solana reserves are starting to gain traction, there is a long way to go before catching up with crypto reserves based on Bitcoin (BTC) or Ether (ETH). 

The BitcoinTreasuries.NET website data showed that there were 3.71 million BTC in treasuries. At the time of writing, the amount was worth about $428 billion and was about 17% of the entire Bitcoin supply of 21 million. 

Ether-based reserves are also significantly larger. Data from the Strategic ETH Reserve site showed that corporate entities held nearly 5 million ETH, worth over $22 billion.

The data also showed that the ETH held in ETFs was about 6.77 million, which is worth over $30 billion. 

Ether-based treasuries hold billions in ETH. Source: Strategic ETH Reserve

Magazine: Meet the Ethereum and Polkadot co-founder who wasn’t in Time Magazine

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/solana-strategic-reserves-surpass-4b-companies-accumulate-3-percent-supply?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Ethereum Foundation internally transferred 1,000 ETH to an associated address

The Ethereum Foundation internally transferred 1,000 ETH to an associated address

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Paidun monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation has internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth approximately US$2.5 million) to the associated address 0xc061...0B6d.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0783-8.63%
Ethereum
ETH$4,486.79-0.16%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 15:00
Share
Circle Invests in Hyperliquid and Launches Native USDC Integration

Circle Invests in Hyperliquid and Launches Native USDC Integration

TLDR Circle invests in Hyperliquid’s HYPE token and launches native USDC on the protocol’s HyperEVM network The move follows Hyperliquid selecting Native Markets to issue its own stablecoin USDH after a competitive bidding process Circle is considering becoming a validator on Hyperliquid and has integrated its Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol v2 USDC currently represents nearly $6 [...] The post Circle Invests in Hyperliquid and Launches Native USDC Integration appeared first on CoinCentral.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.97+3.52%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1251+0.16%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/17 16:53
Share
Crypto Is Not A Partisan Issue, Crypto Exec Ryan VanGrack Testifies

Crypto Is Not A Partisan Issue, Crypto Exec Ryan VanGrack Testifies

Ryan VanGrack, Vice President of Legal at Coinbase, claimed that crypto regulation is not a partisan issue while testifying before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on Tuesday. Ryan VanGrack Urges Clear, National Framework At the June 24 hearing entitled “Exploring Bipartisan Legislative Frameworks for Digital Asset Market Structure,” VanGrack urged U.S. lawmakers to develop “a responsible and robust legal framework” that works for all Americans. “Crypto regulation is not, and never should be, a partisan issue,” VanGrack said. “Economic empowerment, financial innovation, and customer protection are not Republican or Democratic values; they are American values.” Appearing alongside several heavyweight names in the crypto regulatory sector, the Coinbase executive also criticized the United States’ lack of clear market structure when it comes to the digital asset sector. “The absence of clear rules for market structure has forced economic opportunities to move offshore and has left customers behind,” he added. “Regulatory uncertainty doesn’t just carry risks—it actively holds back progress.” Congress Must Act Fast, Lummis Says VanGrack’s comments came shortly after Senate Banking Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC), Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) introduced six central principles for the development of comprehensive market structure legislation. 🚨NEW: @SenatorTimScott , @SenLummis , @SenThomTillis , & @SenatorHagerty unveiled principles for digital asset market structure legislation. These will guide bipartisan efforts to bring regulatory clarity, foster innovation, & protect investors. Read more: https://t.co/5NVwlsUvlZ — U.S. Senate Banking Committee GOP (@BankingGOP) June 24, 2025 “For too long, a lack of clear regulatory authority has forced digital asset innovation beyond our borders and subjected issuers, exchanges, and developers to crippling uncertainty, ” Senator Hagerty said. “By working towards a reasonable, light-touch market structure framework, we can help bolster our nation’s economy and protect American consumers,” he added. The Senate has been a hotbed of crypto activity lately, with the GENIUS Act passing through the chamber just last week in a key victory for digital asset legislation in the United States. Following the GENIUS Act’s advancement to the House, Lummis warned that “Congress must act quickly” to enact additional crypto regulatory measures in order to bolster the legislation. “The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said.
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.17%
Union
U$0.009304-8.76%
SIX
SIX$0.02207+0.77%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/25 05:41
Share

Trending News

More

The Ethereum Foundation internally transferred 1,000 ETH to an associated address

Circle Invests in Hyperliquid and Launches Native USDC Integration

Crypto Is Not A Partisan Issue, Crypto Exec Ryan VanGrack Testifies

US Dollar: Crucial Rebound Signals Forex Market Shift

Zinsschock oder Kursexplosion? Bitcoin vor der Entscheidung