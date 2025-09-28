The post Solana Strengthens Above $220 as MAGAX Presale Captures Viral Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 21:00 Solana trades near $220 in September 2025, backed by NFT and gaming growth, while MAGAX’s Meme-to-Earn presale is drawing massive retail attention. Solana Maintains Its Momentum in 2025 Solana (SOL) continues to prove its resilience in the competitive crypto landscape of 2025. Trading near $210, the network is once again positioning itself as a frontrunner in high-speed, low-cost blockchain infrastructure. According to CoinMarketCap, Solana remains in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, underscoring its relevance despite constant challenges from Ethereum and newer rivals. The network’s ability to process up to 65,000 transactions per second (TPS) with minimal fees has kept developers and retail users loyal, particularly in NFT marketplaces and gaming ecosystems. Institutional investors are also taking notice, with Solana staking inflows rising steadily throughout 2025. Yet while Solana’s strength reinforces its position in established markets, the retail spotlight is shifting toward Moonshot MAGAX ($MAGAX) — a presale project tapping directly into the cultural wave of Meme-to-Earn engagement. Source: CoinMarketCap MAGAX: A Viral Contrast to Solana’s Institutional Strength While Solana delivers technical performance and scalability, MAGAX offers an entirely different kind of value proposition: culture-driven adoption. Instead of relying on transaction throughput, MAGAX leverages its Meme-to-Earn model, turning memes into a functional economy where users get rewarded for creating and sharing content. At the heart of this innovation is Loomint AI, which verifies authentic creators and filters out bots, ensuring fair rewards across platforms like TikTok, Reddit, Instagram, and X (Twitter). This unique model has helped the MAGAX presale quickly attract more than 80,000 participants — a level of retail engagement Solana itself once enjoyed during its early DeFi and NFT boom. Currently in Stage 2 of its presale, MAGAX is priced at $0.000293 per token, with a 5% instant bonus for… The post Solana Strengthens Above $220 as MAGAX Presale Captures Viral Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 21:00 Solana trades near $220 in September 2025, backed by NFT and gaming growth, while MAGAX’s Meme-to-Earn presale is drawing massive retail attention. Solana Maintains Its Momentum in 2025 Solana (SOL) continues to prove its resilience in the competitive crypto landscape of 2025. Trading near $210, the network is once again positioning itself as a frontrunner in high-speed, low-cost blockchain infrastructure. According to CoinMarketCap, Solana remains in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, underscoring its relevance despite constant challenges from Ethereum and newer rivals. The network’s ability to process up to 65,000 transactions per second (TPS) with minimal fees has kept developers and retail users loyal, particularly in NFT marketplaces and gaming ecosystems. Institutional investors are also taking notice, with Solana staking inflows rising steadily throughout 2025. Yet while Solana’s strength reinforces its position in established markets, the retail spotlight is shifting toward Moonshot MAGAX ($MAGAX) — a presale project tapping directly into the cultural wave of Meme-to-Earn engagement. Source: CoinMarketCap MAGAX: A Viral Contrast to Solana’s Institutional Strength While Solana delivers technical performance and scalability, MAGAX offers an entirely different kind of value proposition: culture-driven adoption. Instead of relying on transaction throughput, MAGAX leverages its Meme-to-Earn model, turning memes into a functional economy where users get rewarded for creating and sharing content. At the heart of this innovation is Loomint AI, which verifies authentic creators and filters out bots, ensuring fair rewards across platforms like TikTok, Reddit, Instagram, and X (Twitter). This unique model has helped the MAGAX presale quickly attract more than 80,000 participants — a level of retail engagement Solana itself once enjoyed during its early DeFi and NFT boom. Currently in Stage 2 of its presale, MAGAX is priced at $0.000293 per token, with a 5% instant bonus for…

Solana Strengthens Above $220 as MAGAX Presale Captures Viral Momentum

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 02:16
Crypto News
  • 27 September 2025
  • |
  • 21:00

Solana trades near $220 in September 2025, backed by NFT and gaming growth, while MAGAX’s Meme-to-Earn presale is drawing massive retail attention.

Solana Maintains Its Momentum in 2025

Solana (SOL) continues to prove its resilience in the competitive crypto landscape of 2025. Trading near $210, the network is once again positioning itself as a frontrunner in high-speed, low-cost blockchain infrastructure. According to CoinMarketCap, Solana remains in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, underscoring its relevance despite constant challenges from Ethereum and newer rivals.

The network’s ability to process up to 65,000 transactions per second (TPS) with minimal fees has kept developers and retail users loyal, particularly in NFT marketplaces and gaming ecosystems. Institutional investors are also taking notice, with Solana staking inflows rising steadily throughout 2025.

Yet while Solana’s strength reinforces its position in established markets, the retail spotlight is shifting toward Moonshot MAGAX ($MAGAX) — a presale project tapping directly into the cultural wave of Meme-to-Earn engagement.

Source: CoinMarketCap

MAGAX: A Viral Contrast to Solana’s Institutional Strength

While Solana delivers technical performance and scalability, MAGAX offers an entirely different kind of value proposition: culture-driven adoption. Instead of relying on transaction throughput, MAGAX leverages its Meme-to-Earn model, turning memes into a functional economy where users get rewarded for creating and sharing content.

At the heart of this innovation is Loomint AI, which verifies authentic creators and filters out bots, ensuring fair rewards across platforms like TikTok, Reddit, Instagram, and X (Twitter). This unique model has helped the MAGAX presale quickly attract more than 80,000 participants — a level of retail engagement Solana itself once enjoyed during its early DeFi and NFT boom.

Currently in Stage 2 of its presale, MAGAX is priced at $0.000293 per token, with a 5% instant bonus for buyers. Each presale stage increases token value and reduces available supply, creating natural scarcity and fueling strong FOMO among retail participants.

Solana’s NFT and Gaming Edge

Solana’s growth story remains firmly tied to its role in powering NFTs and blockchain-based gaming. Popular NFT marketplaces such as Magic Eden continue to thrive, while new play-to-earn gaming projects increasingly rely on Solana’s low fees and scalable infrastructure to attract mass users.

Institutional flows into Solana staking platforms have also strengthened confidence, making SOL a credible long-term holding for investors who want exposure to fast, efficient blockchain ecosystems. This combination of high throughput, low fees, and expanding adoption has allowed Solana to remain one of Ethereum’s strongest competitors in 2025.

However, where Solana thrives in infrastructure, MAGAX shines in cultural adoption — showing that in today’s crypto landscape, both speed and virality are key to capturing investor attention.

Source: x.com

Why Investors Are Looking at Both SOL and MAGAX

The broader crypto market in 2025 reflects two distinct growth themes:

  • Infrastructure Strength: Solana leads here with its technical capabilities, developer ecosystem, and staking adoption.
  • Cultural Virality: MAGAX dominates this category by rewarding meme creators and building a viral feedback loop that grows adoption exponentially.

Together, these narratives reveal that investors are diversifying between established networks like SOL and breakout presales like MAGAX. While SOL provides stability and scalability, MAGAX offers high-upside potential at a low entry cost, appealing to those seeking early-stage exponential growth.

Final Call: MAGAX Presale Is Heating Up Fast

With Solana holding strong above $220, institutional confidence remains intact. But retail investors chasing moonshot opportunities are increasingly turning to MAGAX’s presale before prices climb in Stage 3.

Secure your allocation now at the Moonshot MAGAX official website. With bonuses, meme contests, and deflationary supply mechanics, MAGAX is rapidly becoming the Meme-to-Earn engine of 2025 — and missing Stage 2 could mean losing the most attractive entry point.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/solana-strengthens-above-220-as-magax-presale-captures-viral-momentum/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
