Solana Summer Hype Fades – But Investors Call It ‘Layer Brett Summer’ Instead

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 18:44
In crypto, summers have a way of sticking. Remember “DeFi Summer” in 2020, when farmers turned yield into fortunes? Or “Solana Summer” in 2021, when the chain’s speed and low fees had everyone buzzing like it was the hottest beach party in town? 

Fast forward to now, and that heat seems to be cooling. Solana still shines, but the hype wave isn’t as wild as before. Instead, a new name is making the rounds on Crypto Twitter and Discords everywhere, “Layer Brett Summer.” The meme-fueled Ethereum Layer 2 project is turning heads, wallets, and timelines, becoming the season’s unexpected star.

Why Solana’s summer tan is starting to fade

For a while, Solana looked unstoppable, climbing the charts like it was heading for another beach party high. But the data now shows otherwise. Holder activity is slipping fast: mid-term holders dropped from 14.84% to 12.96%, and short-term holders fell by almost half. That’s a lot of wallets choosing to pack up and leave the party early.

The charts aren’t helping either. Solana’s price action has carved out a double top around $206–$209, textbook bearish vibes. If $183 cracks, the next stops could be $175 or even $161. Add in SOPR showing weaker profit conviction, and suddenly Solana’s once-flashy rally looks more like a mirage than momentum.

All this doesn’t mean Solana’s done, but the cool-down is real. And in crypto, when one summer ends, another begins. That’s why investors are already calling it “Layer Brett Summer” instead, chasing fresh heat in the Ethereum Layer 2 scene.

Why Layer Brett summer is heating up fast

In crypto, every season has its star. Remember when Polygon suddenly went from “that sidechain thing” to a must-have scaling solution? Or when Shiba Inu surprised everyone with staking utilities that kept holders hooked? That’s the kind of buzz now forming around Layer Brett ($LBRETT), except this time, it’s not just a meme, it’s a full-blown Layer 2 evolution.

Ethereum’s Layer 2s are already on track to handle over $10 trillion a year by 2027, and the reason is simple: lower gas fees, faster speeds, and room to scale. Layer Brett rides this exact wave, offering near-instant transactions and dramatically cheaper costs while staying anchored to Ethereum’s security. Think of it as ETH’s fun, faster cousin who actually pays for the drinks.

And the sweet part? $LBRETT isn’t just tradable, it’s stakable. With a few clicks on MetaMask or Trust Wallet, holders can lock in high-yield rewards. That’s why the crowd is calling it Layer Brett Summer.

Staking just leveled up

One reason Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is buzzing is its gamified staking. Instead of boring lock-ups, rewards feel interactive, like how StepN made walking a sport or how Blur turned NFT trading into a farming race. Add NFT integrations here, and suddenly staking isn’t just numbers on a screen, it’s like holding a BAYC that unlocks perks while also paying you.

Tokenomics? Straightforward. With a hard cap of 10 billion tokens, no mystery minting, no hidden inflation, $LBRETT stays fully transparent and community-driven. That kind of simplicity reminds people of why SHIB’s community thrived, because everyone knew the rules of the game.

And the cherry on top: no KYC hurdles, no middlemen. Pure self-custody. Think the freedom of MetaMask or Uniswap, but with NFTs, staking boosts, and rewards that make hodling fun again.

The bottom line

Crypto summers always have a headliner, and this year, it looks like Solana’s tan is fading while Layer Brett ($LBRETT) grabs the spotlight. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it blends meme energy with real scaling power, fast, cheap, and secure. 

Add gamified staking, NFT perks, and transparent tokenomics, and you’ve got a recipe that feels fresh yet familiar, like when SHIB or Polygon had their breakout moments. Whether it’s the staking rewards or the no-KYC, self-custodial freedom, investors are already dubbing it “Layer Brett Summer”, and the buzz suggests this beach party is just getting started.

Wish You Secured 100x Gains With PEPE? Secure Your LBRETT Tokens Today!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett
X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Source: https://cryptodaily.co.uk/2025/08/solana-summer-hype-fades-but-investors-call-it-layer-brett-summer-instead

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
