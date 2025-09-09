Solana trading bot Aqua allegedly rug pulls $4.65 million after major ecosystem endorsements

Blockchain investigator ZachXBT reported that the Solana (SOL) trading platform Aqua allegedly conducted a rug pull, draining 21.77k SOL worth $4.65 million after securing endorsements from major ecosystem partners and recently passing security audits.

Aqua positioned itself as a trading infrastructure designed to democratize access beyond “insiders or whales,” claiming to have processed over $90 million in volume with execution speeds reaching milliseconds.

The platform promised revenue sharing through its AQUA token, which would distribute trading fees to holders via buy-and-burn mechanisms and staking rewards.

Aqua performed a public sale of their token, sharing an address where investors could send up SOL and receive AQUA tokens after launch. According to an announcement, the protocol raised $1 million in 30 minutes.

Multiple endorsement

The project gained credibility through partnerships with established Solana entities, including Meteora, Helius, SYMMIO, and Dialect, as well as promotion from various influencers.

QuillAudits provided additional legitimacy on Aug. 31, congratulating the Aqua team for achieving a “99.7% score” in their security assessment and praising their commitment to security.

ZachXBT’s investigation revealed that funds were “split four ways and transferred between intermediary addresses before being sent to multiple instant exchanges” just hours before his report was submitted.

The team disabled replies on all X posts following the alleged exit.

Ethos Network CEO Serpin Taxt confirmed the project’s dissolution, stating Aqua had briefly contacted his team about potential collaboration before disappearing. He added that Aqua’s team deleted the messages sent through Telegram.

‘Liquidity ladder’

The platform launched its token through what it called a “Liquidity Ladder” model, marketed as an alternative to traditional presales that would ensure “deep launch liquidity” and “fair price discovery.”

This mechanism was designed to reward early conviction while avoiding insider allocations that typically benefit institutional investors.

Following the alleged rug pull, Aqua published a new smart contract address and claimed their Medium account was “unexpectedly suspended,” preventing them from publishing a detailed explanation.

The team promised to share information through alternative channels but provided no updates as of press time.

Meteora co-lead Soju addressed the accusations that the protocol helped a scam project to gain traction.

Soju stated:

Despite the suspicious transactions of the money from their presale address, there is no formal confirmation as of press time that Aqua performed a rug pull.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/solana-trading-bot-aqua-allegedly-rug-pulls-4-65-million-after-major-ecosystem-endorsements/

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/solana-trading-bot-aqua-allegedly-rug-pulls-4-65-million-after-major-ecosystem-endorsements/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only.
