Solana Treasury Company Gets Approval To List On Nasdaq

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 06:46
Solana
SOL$204,57+0,57%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10104+2,29%
Movement
MOVE$0,1172+1,91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016727+3,23%
Boost
BOOST$0,07216+621,60%

SOL Strategies Inc. has received approval to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. As a Solana-based treasury and infrastructure company, these will provide shareholders with greater liquidity and allow institutions to invest in the company.

Nasdaq Listing to Boost Validator Growth and Institutional Access for Solana

According to the official statement, the approval represents a major step for SOL Strategies, which invests in and builds infrastructure for the Solana blockchain. Trading will begin on September 9, 2025, under the ticker symbol STKE. This marks a milestone for both the firm and the wider Solana ecosystem.

The company will continue trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol HODL. However, its shares will no longer be listed on the OTCQB Venture Market under CYFRF once Nasdaq trading begins. OTC holders do not need to act, as shares will convert automatically.

Chief Executive Officer Leah Wald said joining Nasdaq aligns the company with the world’s most innovative technology firms. She described the move as validation not just for SOL Strategies, but for the entire Solana ecosystem. Wald added that the listing strengthens the ability of the firm to scale validator operations and access institutional capital markets. This echoes broader network upgrades such as the recently approved Solana Alpenglow proposal to boost network speed.

In a social media statement, Wald commented on how it had taken the company more than one year to reach this milestone, citing over a year of hard work, perseverance, and dedication to the company vision. She pointed out that SOL Strategies is yet to enter the full swing in its expansion and the new listing could help in this regard.

The company expects the Nasdaq debut to accelerate validator partnerships and expand staking operations as demand for Solana rises. The listing remains subject to regulatory clearance from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This includes the effectiveness of its Form 40-F registration statement.

SOL Price Holds Above $204 following Nasdaq Listing Update

Solana price reflected positive sentiment from the Nasdaq listing announcement. SOL traded at $204.82, up 1.24% in the past 24 hours, according to TradingView. The token climbed from $202.32 and held firm after intraday swings.

Despite a weekly decline of 4.66%, Solana remains up 24.61% over the past month and 49.26% in six months. SOL has risen by 8.27% since the start of 2025, whereas the token has registered an increase of 53.01% over the past year.

Traders noted the Nasdaq approval for SOL Strategies will add confidence to the market outlook for the network. The listing gives big investors a safe way to invest in Solana’s infrastructure, along with holding the token.

Solana price closed above $204

Paul

Paul Adedoyin is a crypto journalist with 4+ years experience who provides timely news, in-depth research, and insightful content to inform and empower his audience. His works have been featured on sites such as CryptoMode, CryptoNewsFlash among others.
He holds a degree in Geophysics from OAU, Nigeria. When he’s not writing, he loves watching soccer and reading educative journals.
He can be reached via [email protected]

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/solana-treasury-company-gets-approval-to-list-on-nasdaq/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SOL Strategies was approved to list on the Nasdaq on September 9 under the ticker symbol STKE.

SOL Strategies was approved to list on the Nasdaq on September 9 under the ticker symbol STKE.

PANews reported on September 6th that SOL Strategies (HODL) , a Toronto-listed digital asset company focused on the Solana blockchain , has received approval to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Trading will begin on September 9th under the ticker symbol STKE. As of the end of August, the company held 435,064 SOL tokens. The shares, previously listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), will continue to trade under the symbol HODL but will be delisted from the U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) market, where they previously traded under the symbol CYFRF. Holders of OTC shares do not need to take any action, as their shares will automatically convert to Nasdaq-listed shares.
Union
U$0,00954-16,09%
Solana
SOL$204,43+0,34%
Overtake
TAKE$0,14767-9,62%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 08:19
Share
WLFI: 272 wallets are blacklisted and frozen to prevent user losses

WLFI: 272 wallets are blacklisted and frozen to prevent user losses

PANews reported on September 6th that WLFI stated on the X platform that it is aware of the community's concerns regarding the recent wallet blacklisting. WLFI emphasized that it will never suppress normal activity. Over the past few days, 272 wallets have been blacklisted. This represents only a small fraction of the total number of holders, and the move is purely to prevent user losses. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to assist affected users. A breakdown of these 272 wallets is as follows: 215 (approximately 79.0%) were related to phishing attacks: the team intervened to prevent hackers from stealing funds and is working with the legitimate owners to secure/transfer assets. In 50 cases (~18.4%), owners reported the breach; at their request, the team blacklisted these addresses to help protect/recover funds. 5 (about 1.8%) were marked as high-risk exposures (security risks are under review). One case (approximately 0.4%) involved suspected misappropriation of other holders’ funds; a comprehensive internal review is underway. WLFI stated that it will not block normal trading activities, but will take immediate action when it receives alerts of malicious or high-risk activities that may harm community members. The subsequent measures are as follows: We will continue to work with the rightful owners to verify control and ensure the security of funds. Once the review is complete, definitive results for each category will be published. Any broader actions affecting holders will be announced publicly.
ChainAware
AWARE$0,005022+0,41%
WLFI
WLFI$0,1837+0,38%
Movement
MOVE$0,117+1,65%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 08:43
Share
Belarus President calls for tightened crypto regulation to protect investors and economy

Belarus President calls for tightened crypto regulation to protect investors and economy

The post Belarus President calls for tightened crypto regulation to protect investors and economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko pressed his government to introduce tougher regulation for the crypto industry, local media reported on Sept. 5. According to the report, Lukashenko warned that lax oversight was undermining investor security and the state’s economic interests. The President delivered the rebuke during a high-level government conference after a state audit found that about half of all citizen investments sent to foreign crypto platforms fail to return. The inspection, carried out by the State Control Committee, also uncovered violations in how domestic platforms register financial operations. Push for regulatory overhaul The President said he had ordered a comprehensive framework for digital tokens and crypto as far back as 2023, but no binding legislation has reached his desk until now. The country has also initiated plans to create a central bank digital currency tied to the Russian ruble. He criticized the government for allowing “digital life” to outpace the law, urging officials to finalize regulations that guarantee financial stability while protecting investors. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Currently, digital asset activity in Belarus falls under the Hi-Tech Park, a special economic zone governed by Ordinance No. 8. The framework, introduced to foster the country’s IT sector, sets the legal foundation for token creation and trading. Lukashenko acknowledged the framework but said it was insufficient and signalled that traditional state agencies would soon play a larger role in the sector’s oversight. Balancing security and investment The measures Lukashenko outlined focus on creating transparent rules for market participants, including safeguards that ensure funds remain within the country. At the same time, he stressed the importance of allowing legitimate local businesses and foreign investors to continue operating…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04346+18,19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01265+2,84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016727+3,39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 07:50
Share

Trending News

More

SOL Strategies was approved to list on the Nasdaq on September 9 under the ticker symbol STKE.

WLFI: 272 wallets are blacklisted and frozen to prevent user losses

Belarus President calls for tightened crypto regulation to protect investors and economy

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking