Solana Treasury DeFi Development Announces Approval for $100 Million in Share Buybacks

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Globenewswire, Solana treasury company DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) announced that its board of directors has approved the expansion of the company's existing stock repurchase plan. The authorization amount has been increased from US$1 million to up to US$100 million of the company's common stock. The company pointed out that this repurchase authorization gives the company the flexibility to repurchase up to US$100 million of common stock and sets an initial threshold of US$10 million, which means that management needs to update the board of directors before executing additional purchases. All repurchased shares will be cancelled and restored to the status of authorized but unissued shares, or held as treasury stock. The timing, method and amount of repurchase will be determined by management based on a comprehensive assessment of market conditions and other factors.