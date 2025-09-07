Solana Treasury DeFi Development Launches ".dfdv" Domain Name Service

PANews reported on September 7th that DeFi Development (DFDV), the Nasdaq-listed Solana treasury company, announced the launch of a ".dfdv" domain name service, allowing individuals, projects, and institutions to register personalized digital identities under the domain name and use them as digital wallet addresses. DeFi Development stated that the launch of the domain name service aims to build a community identity layer, and that the net proceeds from the sale of the domain name will be used to support the company's Solana treasury.

