Solana treasury demand and ETF inflows rise as Helius plans $1.25 billion SOL offering

By: Fxstreet
2025/09/16 02:42
Solana
SOL$234.33-3.28%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011205-6.45%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002444-0.69%
  • Helius Medical Technologies announced plans to raise $1.25 billion to establish a SOL treasury.
  • Forward Industries purchased 6.8 million SOL, valued at approximately $1.5 billion.
  • Solana ETFs recorded inflows of $198 million last week, following its largest-ever single-day flow of $145 million.

Solana (SOL) experienced a surge in corporate acquisition activity on Monday, following a $1.25 billion offering from Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) and a 6.8 million SOL purchase by Forward Industries. The purchase coincides with a rise in institutional demand over the past week as SOL investment products recorded $198 million in weekly net inflows.

Solana demand picks up amid ETF inflows and strong treasury purchases

Helius Medical Technologies wants to raise $1.25 billion to launch a Solana treasury, according to a statement on Monday.

The deal, led by investment firms Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, comprises over $500 million in potential proceeds from a private investment in public equity (PIPE) deal and $750 million from a sales offering.

The offerings are expected to end on Thursday, subject to closing conditions. Following the close of the offering, the company will be chaired by Joseph Chee, Founder and Chairman of Summer Capital, who will also serve as Executive Chairman.

"Our thesis is that all capital markets transactions, from tokenization to payments, are moving onto blockchain rails, and Helius aims to bridge public markets with the Solana network, where we expect the majority of that activity to take place," said Chee.

Helius Medical Technologies shares gained nearly 160% on Monday following the announcement.

Meanwhile, Forward Industries (FORD) announced on Monday that it has purchased 6.8 million SOL, valued at $1.5 billion. The company made the purchase using proceeds from its recently closed $1.65 billion PIPE financing, led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto and Multicoin Capital.

The rise in SOL treasuries coincides with an increase in institutional demand for the Layer-1 token.

Solana exchange-traded products (ETPs) saw a record single-day inflow of $145 million last week, lifting its total weekly inflows to $198 million, according to data from CoinShares.

The surge underscores growing demand from traditional investors and has fueled optimism for the potential approval of spot Solana ETFs in the US. Coupled with increased accumulation from corporate entities, SOL could see price rise in the coming months, according to Bitwise.

In a note to investors last week, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan projected that Solana could see an end-of-year rally spurred by institutional demand.

SOL is down 6% over the past 24 hours, despite recent developments.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Imagine a world where meme coins dominate the cryptocurrency landscape. Gigachad ($GIGA) flexes its muscles on social feeds, Comedian ($BAN) cracks jokes while moving markets, SPX6900 ($SPX) clings to absurd tickers, Apu Apustaja ($APU) revives classic meme nostalgia, and Banana for Scale ($BANANAS31) measures chaos in bunches. Each has its quirks, but in the middle […] The post Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Threshold
T$0.01674+0.29%
GIGACHAD
GIGA$0.01167-9.39%
SPX6900
SPX$1.2912-5.65%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 03:15
Share
Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

Strategy blijft doorgaan met het stapelen van Bitcoin. Ondanks de stevige prijs van ruim $114.000 per stuk, koopt het bedrijf opnieuw een flinke lading in. In de meest recente aankoop voegt Strategy 525 BTC toe aan zijn reserves, goed voor een investering van ongeveer $60,2 miljoen. Daarmee komt het totaal... Het bericht Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,447.98-0.38%
MetYa
MET$0.243-0.32%
OP
OP$0.7441-5.77%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 02:28
Share
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001689-3.37%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2567-6.21%
MAY
MAY$0.04276-13.03%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

The Altcoin Tipped for 12,900% ROI—Why Early Investors Are Paying Attention