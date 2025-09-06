Solana Treasury Firm SOL Strategies Approved for Nasdaq Listing

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/06 06:33
Solana
  • SOL Strategies, a Solana treasury company, has received approval to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.
  • Trading for SOL Strategies will begin on September 9, 2025, under the ticker symbol STKE.
  • The Nasdaq listing will provide shareholders with greater liquidity and allow institutions to invest in the company.
  • CEO Leah Wald stated that the listing validates the Solana treasury and strengthens the company’s growth plans.
  • SOL Strategies will continue trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol HODL.

SOL Strategies Inc., a Solana-based treasury and infrastructure company, has received approval to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. This move will provide shareholders with greater liquidity and offer institutions an opportunity to invest in the company. Trading will begin on September 9, 2025, under the ticker symbol STKE.

Nasdaq Listing Strengthens Solana Treasury’s Growth

CEO Leah Wald expressed excitement over the approval, stating that joining Nasdaq aligns SOL Strategies with leading technology firms. “This listing represents validation for the Solana treasury and the entire Solana ecosystem,” Wald noted. She added that the Nasdaq listing would enhance the firm’s ability to scale its validator operations and access institutional capital.

Wald highlighted that the company’s expansion was still in its early stages.

Wald emphasized that the Nasdaq listing would help drive partnerships and further grow staking operations as demand for Solana increases.

The Nasdaq debut reflects increasing confidence in Solana’s infrastructure. Institutional investors now have a more secure way to invest in the Solana treasury, along with holding the Solana token. This marks a significant moment for both SOL Strategies and the wider Solana ecosystem.

SOL Strategies Continues Growth with Nasdaq Listing

With the listing, SOL Strategies will continue trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol HODL. However, its shares will no longer appear on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol CYFRF. OTC holders need not take any action, as their shares will convert automatically with the Nasdaq listing.

The company aims to accelerate its validator partnerships following the listing. As demand for Solana continues to rise, SOL Strategies plans to expand its staking operations. The listing is also subject to regulatory clearance from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the effectiveness of its Form 40-F registration statement.

Following the announcement, Solana’s price saw a positive uptick, with the token trading at $204.82. According to TradingView, Solana was up 1.24% in the past 24 hours. Despite a slight decline over the week, Solana remains strong, reflecting a 49.26% increase over the past six months.

The Nasdaq listing of SOL Strategies has sparked optimism in the market. Traders believe it will bolster investor confidence in Solana’s infrastructure. With institutional capital now more accessible, the Solana treasury is well-positioned for further growth and adoption.

