Solana Treasury Firm SOL Strategies Approved for Nasdaq Trading

The Solana blockchain is about to gain fresh visibility on Wall Street. SOL Strategies Inc. has secured approval to join the Nasdaq Global Select Market, where it will begin trading on September 9, 2025 under the ticker STKE.

By moving onto Nasdaq, the firm expects to tap a broader base of investors, especially institutions seeking direct exposure to companies tied to Solana. The added liquidity is also seen as a major benefit for existing shareholders. Shares will automatically convert from the OTCQB Venture Market, where the company previously traded as CYFRF, while its listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (HODL) will remain.

CEO on a Year-Long Push

Chief executive Leah Wald called the Nasdaq approval a validation of more than a year’s worth of preparation and persistence. In a social media post, she described the milestone as proof that both the company and Solana’s ecosystem are gaining recognition among the world’s most prominent technology players. Wald added that the listing provides the foundation to scale validator growth and strengthen access to U.S. capital markets.

One of the company’s priorities is expanding validator partnerships and staking operations, which are essential for Solana’s performance and security. Analysts note that the move coincides with Solana’s recent Alpenglow upgrade, aimed at accelerating throughput and efficiency on the network. With Nasdaq capital behind it, SOL Strategies hopes to play a larger role in ensuring validator infrastructure keeps pace with rising demand.

A Step Toward Broader Growth

The approval still requires regulatory clearance from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including effectiveness of its Form 40-F filing. Once complete, executives believe the firm will be positioned to capture institutional flows into Solana infrastructure at a time when demand for staking services continues to rise across the industry.

For Wald, the listing isn’t an endpoint but the beginning of a more ambitious expansion plan. She emphasized that the firm has only started building out its vision and intends to use the Nasdaq debut as a springboard to scale faster in the coming years.

