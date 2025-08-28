Solana Treasury To See Major Boost With DeFi Dev Corp’s $125 Million Raise Plan

Cryptocurrency treasury has grown to be a notable development in this bull market cycle, and Solana is gaining significant interest and attention in this new area of investment. Several companies, both big and small, are consistently making efforts to adopt a SOL treasury due to the altcoin’s robust potential and position in the broader cryptocurrency sector.

A Move Towards Strengthening Solana Treasury

The idea of a Solana treasury is picking up pace at a substantial rate among popular treasury companies in the financial sector. As the move gains traction, DeFi Development Corp has set its sights on strengthening Solana’s financial foundation, unveiling plans to accelerate the growth of its SOL treasury.

In a strategic move, DeFi Dev Corp aims to raise about $125 million in equity to increase and bolster its SOL treasury. “Our goal is straightforward: acquire as much SOL as possible, as quickly as possible, and do it in a way that compounds value per share for our investors,” Joseph Onorati, Chief Executive Officer of DeFi Development Corp, stated.

This initiative is a key attempt to strengthen liquidity, increase network sustainability, and establish Solana as a more robust participant in the developing blockchain market. The move has been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) via the EX-99.1.

According to the filing, the company is offering to sell 4.2 million shares of its common stock in total at a purchase price of $12.50 per share. Furthermore, 5.7 million shares of its common stock could be acquired through pre-funded warrants at a purchase price of $12.4999 each, with an exercise price of $0.0001 per share.

Afterwards, DeFi Dev Corp will receive a combination of cash and locked SOL as part of the offering, which will support DFDV’s goal of optimizing the growth of Solana per Share (SPS). With this move, DFDV is emerging as a prominent Solana treasury vehicle in public markets due to its on-chain connections throughout the Solana ecosystem and access to institutional capital.

In order to increase the size of its treasury holdings, the net proceeds will be invested in both spot SOL and discounted locked SOL. Considering the discount capture on SOL, the transaction is anticipated to be both NAV/share accretive and SPS accretive, which will accelerate the absolute size of the company’s treasury and the effectiveness of our SPS growth strategy. The filing stated that the transaction is scheduled to end on Thursday, August 28, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Sharps Technology Joining The Play

Sharps Technology Inc. has also announced a similar strategic move. On Monday, the company disclosed its intention to raise over $400 million in a private placement to adopt an SOL treasury. With this initiative, the firm is set to establish the largest Solana digital asset treasury strategy.

The company’s move to adopt a SOL treasury is driven by the Solana ecosystem’s notable growth on a global scale. As SOL continues to receive institutional support for its vision of a single global market for every tradeable asset, Alice Zhang, the Company’s CIO, claims that now is the ideal moment to form a digital asset treasury with SOL.