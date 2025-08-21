Solana Under Pressure as Analysts Say Rollblock Offers the Real Investor Opportunity in 2025

After its recent dip, Solana has come under pressure from analysts such as Ali Charts, who suggests that Solana could drop as low as $160 before selling pressure cools off. This negative price action has snowballed, taking Solana’s weekly decline to over 8.9%.

Meanwhile, Rollblock is taking the spotlight. This innovative new DeFi protocol has surged by over 500% during its presale. Unlike many presales, which overpromise and underdeliver, it already operates a live and licensed platform, which has over 55,000 players. As its ecosystem continues to grow, experts believe it could become a fantastic opportunity for investors in 2025. 

Rollblock Becomes A Top DeFi Presale

Rollblock (RBLK) is tackling a massive $450 billion industry often overlooked by DeFi companies: gaming. It aims to utilize blockchain technology to provide greater transparency and security compared to traditional platforms. 

The Rollblock casino offers over 12,000 games and an exciting sportsbook that covers thousands of weekly events. Its platform has already seen over $15 million in wagers, all of which were recorded on the blockchain to prevent manipulation or unethical play. 

To optimize security for players, the Rollblock smart contract has also been audited by Solid Proof and is fully licensed by Anjouan Gaming. 

AD 4nXcEjZw77W hGIWRZeGLWaDmSdKvfi4wwa0OjaaxUlH57GxUkLz4QUUq4SM gD1fxVnyhQFHtLYzWkRmIO9 zfj0T96fQvjafj 9dmdBtrGKCe0FQTHPsOLqAqJ vx8bFC0pOvtH?key= mu97pGOJ8UBBaSB7ZL7 w

Rollblock is compatible with over 50 major cryptocurrencies including Solana, Ethereum and Bitcoin. It also accepts Apple Pay, Visa and more. This means players can easily get involved without needing to make complex DeFi transactions. 

The platform is powered by RBLK tokens, which are used for rewards and bonuses, payouts and revenue sharing. To give back to its investors, Rollblock allocates a portion of its weekly gross revenue to buy RBLK tokens. 

40% of these tokens are given to token holders as rewards and 60% are burned to create scarcity. This process is designed to increase the RBLK price over time, offering fantastic rewards for loyal investors. 

AD 4nXd9P0bUDVnUWqxkyxF POjsd3jE3JpPpTqjaHb8tqQOXIuoRD0IpML UCI9S0VR0lZHcTniZ ww3o FX 7JC6uU TX lCtdcxFdSSTXstgAo8VtVHHmRYwvstSf8jBl1kTGMli1?key= mu97pGOJ8UBBaSB7ZL7 w

In addition to its tokenomics, Rollblock also has several fantastic features that help it to stand out: 

  • App development on the way 
  • Massive bonuses with over $2m in prizes a month
  • Mobile compatibility and 24/7 reward access

RBLK tokens are currently selling for $0.068 during the Rollblock presale. The presale itself has raised over $11.4 million, during which RBLK has rallied by over 500%. With Rollblock announcing listings in the next few weeks and Solana whales buying in, there’s never been a better time to get involved in what could be the best performing crypto token of 2025. 

Why Is Solana’s Price Crashing? 

Despite recently hitting a major test milestone of 107,540 transactions per second, Solana has seen a week of red. Its price has fallen by more than 8%, with SOL trading at $180.95 as of August 20. 

AD 4nXdzCHNQF9pC4r0TfOZUcCz99 DZ tfHQ2jVBnzzm6JrC8NGLIP8KiUhkjhQv nkMV02njvVjouIUQZU5Wi0t8KotsvEDALYkAOw1cjkxhq18IkuJYuPYXYN0i7nlFPXWpH7AS1v A?key= mu97pGOJ8UBBaSB7ZL7 w

In the last 24 hours, Solana’s trading volume has increased by 15.6% to $6.02 billion, suggesting that investors are using SOL’s price dip as a buying opportunity. While analysts like Ali Charts believe that Solana could drop to $160, recent developments such as the new Solana-1inch integration could allow SOL to bounce back before the end of August. 

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

