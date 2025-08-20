Solana vs Coldware – Could This New SocialFi Layer 1 Over Take SOL’s Coinmarketcap Position?

By: Coinstats
2025/08/20 04:00
solana4 AD 4nXewNwZr3aAOGStrlZp90xqgc9nn BpZ0 OHo4AT8h05zSj5jtLcLVnumF4

The weekend saw Solana (SOL) achieve a milestone, briefly crossing 100,000 transactions per second in a stress test of its mainnet. For years, Solana (SOL) has been hailed as the high-throughput Layer-1 blockchain capable of hosting everything from DeFi to NFT ecosystems. But the rise of Coldware (COLD), a SocialFi-driven Layer-1 backed by Web3 hardware, has analysts asking a different question: could Coldware (COLD) eventually overtake Solana (SOL) in market capitalization?

Coldware

Coldware’s Distinct Advantage

Coldware (COLD) isn’t just another Layer-1. It is the first to combine SocialFi architecture with physical hardware devices — notably the upcoming Larna 2400 mobile. Where Solana (SOL) scales transactions, Coldware (COLD) scales communities. Its SocialFi ecosystem integrates wallet functionality, peer-to-peer payments, and tokenized engagement features directly into consumer devices. This hardware + Layer-1 synergy builds a moat that even high-throughput blockchains cannot replicate.

SocialFi, often dismissed as hype in 2021–2022, has matured into a powerful narrative by 2025. Investors are no longer just chasing low fees and fast blocks — they are seeking ecosystems that tie social behavior and financial incentives together. Coldware (COLD) provides exactly that, packaged in a tangible form factor.

Solana’s Strengths and Limitations

Solana (SOL) continues to demonstrate technical breakthroughs. Its theoretical capacity of 80,000–100,000 TPS highlights just how far the protocol can push scalability. Still, the real throughput for everyday transactions is far lower, averaging around 1,000 TPS when excluding validator vote traffic. While the test numbers are impressive, critics argue that they don’t necessarily reflect real-world user activity.

On the investment side, Solana (SOL) continues to draw institutional interest. Firms like Torrent Capital and SOL Strategies collectively hold millions of tokens, reinforcing long-term faith in the ecosystem. However, Solana’s price has recently struggled, falling near $183 and facing resistance at $200. This price stall leaves the door open for challengers to capture momentum.

Coldware

Market Cap Outlook

Could Coldware (COLD) surpass Solana (SOL) in marketcap? In the short term, unlikely — Solana still commands one of the largest ecosystems in crypto. But the shift in investor appetite cannot be ignored. If Coldware’s presale trajectory continues and mainstream adoption of its hardware follows, its SocialFi-driven Layer-1 may capture a demographic untouched by Solana’s developer-heavy ecosystem.

For early backers, Coldware (COLD) represents a play on mass adoption, not just speculative throughput tests. If SocialFi becomes the killer app of the next cycle, Coldware could climb aggressively up the rankings — and yes, even challenge Solana’s dominance in the years ahead.

Coldware

Conclusion

Solana (SOL) remains technically impressive and institutionally backed. But Coldware (COLD) is redefining what a Layer-1 can be by fusing SocialFi with Web3 hardware. Whether it overtakes Solana’s coinmarketcap position depends on adoption — but the narrative momentum is undeniably shifting in Coldware’s favor.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
