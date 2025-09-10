Solana, XRP, and Cardano: good, but not great

In recent days, Solana, XRP, and Cardano have been performing well in the crypto markets. However, they are not yet performing exceptionally well.

There are, however, encouraging signs that suggest things, in theory, could also improve, although confirmations are still needed to say so with certainty.

While on one hand the crypto markets are currently still dominated by Bitcoin and Ethereum, several altcoins are starting to perform well on their own. The daily trading volumes on Bitcoin, in the spot markets, exceed 45 billion dollars, while those on Ethereum are close to 30.

Instead, for example, Solana is under 9 billion, XRP under 5, and Cardano even under 1.5.

It is worth noting, however, that the CMC altseason index has risen to 60 today, after several days stable around the neutral zone of 50 points, and this could mean that an altseason is approaching.

For now, however, the altseason is not here, and many more confirmations are needed before we can start making this hypothesis.

Analysis of Solana, XRP, and Cardano

The price of Solana today is +1.4% compared to yesterday, but it is +5% compared to seven days ago and +21% compared to thirty days ago.

These are performances superior to those of Bitcoin and those of Ethereum.

The point is that since mid-July a rebound has been underway that is still ongoing.

To tell the truth, this is the third rebound of 2025, and both previous ones ended with a bottom higher than the previous one.

The current rebound started at around $160, which is not very high compared to the $294 all-time high in January.

Now it has risen above $220, which is starting to be an interesting figure.

It is noteworthy that throughout its entire history, Solana has been above $220 only three times, once during the great speculative bubble in November 2021, and twice between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025.

What is not at all certain, however, is whether this rebound will continue, or if it is about to come to an end. If the altseason index were to rise further, it might also continue, but if it were to retrace, it is possible that Solana’s rebound will end.

The trend of XRP

For XRP the situation is slightly different.

In fact, during 2025 there was only one rebound, and it ended in July.

Since then, its price trend has entered a period of volatile lateralization that is still ongoing, but could also lead to a new rebound.

To be honest, if it were to break upwards past the annual highs, it would no longer be a rebound, but probably a true bullrun, especially since after the big jump at the end of 2024, the price has almost always fluctuated between $2 and $3, with rare exceptions.

In particular, the rebound began in early July just above $2 ($2.2 to be precise), and it peaked at $3.5, but lasted only a few days. Subsequently, it returned below $2.8.

In the last thirty days, the movement has actually been bearish, but only because thirty days ago it was coming out of the July rebound.

In this first decade of September, it has risen from less than $2.8 to almost $3, but if it breaks above this last threshold, it might not just be a simple rise, but a true bullrun.

It should be noted that its all-time high remains $3.8 from early 2018, therefore much more than a rebound is needed to reach it, considering it dates back more than seven years ago.

The trend of Cardano

ADA of Cardano is not performing as well, losing 0.7% today compared to yesterday, but in recent days it is up by 5%, and over the last thirty days by 8%.

The fact is that its long-term performance is often not great, even though it has rising lows during the various cycles, therefore what is happening now is nothing special.

It should be noted, however, that during crypto market bullruns, the price of Cardano tends to spike, which can be very interesting for short-term traders.

For Cardano holders, it doesn’t seem like a good choice at all, especially when compared to much better cryptos in this regard like Bitcoin itself. However, for traders, it can offer good satisfaction, provided they know how to exploit short-term spikes, perhaps without focusing on the medium term.

Historically, the price of ADA has inflated with two sensational bubbles (early 2018 and late 2021), plus a mini-bubble at the end of 2024, but if we exclude these three moments, its price trend is not particularly interesting, by the standards to which the crypto market has accustomed us.