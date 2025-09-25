Financial institutions are lining up to launch crypto exchange-traded funds, following new listing rules, Reuters reported on Wednesday, Sept. 24.Financial institutions are lining up to launch crypto exchange-traded funds, following new listing rules, Reuters reported on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Solana, XRP first in line as SEC fast-tracks altcoin ETFs

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/25 04:32
Crypto is racing to Wall Street as Solana and XRP ETFs are widely expected to hit the market as soon as October.

Summary
  • Following newly shortened SEC approval timelines, financial firms including Canary Capital and VanEck are updating filings to launch the first altcoin ETFs.
  • The accelerated regulatory process reportedly reduces the review from 270 to 75 days.
  • This could usher in a wave of Solana- and XRP-linked products, marking a significant step toward mainstream institutional access to crypto markets.

Financial institutions are lining up to launch crypto exchange-traded funds, following new listing rules, Reuters reported on Wednesday, Sept. 24. Notably, these firms are scrambling to meet the updated Securities and Exchange Commission’s standards, which were approved a week prior.

Notably, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has slashed the timeline for approvals from 270 days to as little as 75 days.

The first altcoin ETFs are reportedly set to launch as soon early as October. These will likely be ETFs that are tied to Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP) cryptocurrencies. Several prospective ETF firms are updating their filings to the SEC, including Canary Capital, VanEck and more.

Firms scramble to update their ETF filings

The final wave of updated filings could arrive by this week, with managing firms highlighting new regulatory changes. According to Teddy Fusaro, president of Bitwise, the filings are already far along in the review process.

Still, to qualify for the expedited process, an ETF has to meet certain criteria. For one, the underlying asset must already be traded on a regulated market or have regulated futures contracts for at least six months.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
